Sooryavanshi stays confident amid 'several ups and downs'

India batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has acknowledged that he has endured "several ups and downs" in the past four months but his confidence remains intact heading into the T20I series against Zimbabwe, beginning in Harare on Thursday.

Riding on his IPL heroics, the 15-year-old made it to India's T20I tours of Ireland and England. Although he did not feature in the two-match series in Belfast, he made his international debut in the second T20I against England in Manchester, becoming India's youngest-ever international cricketer.

Sooryavanshi played the next three matches but managed only modest scores and was left out of the fifth and final T20I, with Sanju Samson returning to the XI. India went on to lose the series 0-4.

"Yes, there have been several ups and down in the last four months; it's part of cricket [and] it will keep happening but I have to follow the process and give my 100% for the team," Sooryavanshi told bcci.tv.

Acknowledging the challenges of dealing with setbacks at a young age, he said the support he received from those around him helped him move on and regain his focus.

"It's an obvious thing that whatever I want [in terms of guidance and support], the coaches are making it available and whatever practice I require I am getting that," he said. "Feeling very good, there is confidence also."

Sooryavanshi was a key member of India's triumphant Under-19 World Cup campaign in February, producing a breathtaking 175 off just 80 balls against England in the final at this very venue to power India to the title.

"It's a very memorable ground for me," Sooryavanshi said. "Just four months back, we had played the Under-19 World Cup final and won, so a very special ground. To represent India is everyone's dream and it's a very special moment.

"I'm playing on a ground where we won the Under-19 World Cup four months back and made history [and] to return to the ground and play here will be an altogether different feeling... really enjoying it. The pitches and the conditions here, I've got a fair idea about them when I last played here during the Under-19 World Cup. So, I will try what all I gathered during that tournament to apply those learnings during the matches now and do well.