Sooryavanshi, Rinku, India's pace stocks in focus ahead of Zimbabwe T20Is

India's short tour of Zimbabwe is a chance for Shreyas Iyer to come into his own as T20I captain following twin series losses in Ireland and England. Equally intriguing will be the performance of India's top order, sans Sanju Samson, against a much-improved home team. The series will also give us a peek into India's new-look, four-pronged pace attack. Here are the talking points ahead of the opener on Thursday in Harare.

Sooryavanshi's chance to capitalise

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is back at the scene of the Under-19 World Cup in January, where he smashed a match-winning 80-ball 175 in the final against England. With Samson not part of the squad, Sooryavanshi should have a runway of three straight games to present a case to become a T20I regular. His first three outings in England yielded scores of 14, 13 and 15. In two of those innings, he was seemingly troubled by Jofra Archer's short-ball ploy, which Richard Ngarava and especially Blessing Muzarabani could look to deploy.

Iyer's captaincy

Series defeats in Ireland (2-0) and England (4-0) have put the spotlight firmly on Iyer, who took over the captaincy after IPL 2026 despite not having played a T20I since December 2023. Since the halfway mark of IPL 2026, Iyer has won just one of 13 completed matches as captain. That run includes six consecutive defeats, a slide that ultimately derailed Punjab Kings' campaign after they had begun the season unbeaten through seven games.

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Over the years, India have chosen to send second-string squads to Zimbabwe. Sending a largely experienced batting group this time around could be a blessing in disguise as Iyer looks to get off the mark. While wins have been hard to come by, Iyer's own form hasn't been all that bad. He was India's highest run-getter in the England series - 218 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 157.97.

Rinku's chance to re-enter conversations

Rinku Singh fell out of favour after the T20 World Cup, during which he went through a personal loss with his father's passing. He then began IPL 2026 with scores of 4, 1 and 6 in three of his first five innings. During this phase, he had varied entry points between overs 6-15. He was tied down by spin and didn't contribute if he wasn't batting in the last five overs.

Rinku Singh will look to cement his place • ICC/Getty Images

Then came a turnaround. Abhishek Nayar, KKR's head coach, pointed to a technical adjustment in Rinku's trigger movement that has transformed his fortunes. He felt Rinku had been restricted in his leg-side access earlier, but a trigger that has him walk across the stumps has helped access different scoring areas. Rinku bounced back from a poor start to hit 207 runs across his next four innings, without being dismissed. The finisher in Rinku came to the fore during this phase as KKR overcame a wobbly start to make a last-ditch playoff push.

Now, with India having gone back to Rinku in an effort to shore up their death-overs batting, the stage is set for Rinku to deliver the finishing kick again.

Mayank, Ashok and the pace factor

Mayank Yadav played the last of his three T20Is in September 2024. Since then, he has undergone rehab for multiple injuries, including a stress fracture of the back. He missed all of IPL 2025 and returned to feature in four games this season where he didn't take a single wicket while conceding at 11.37 an over. He also wasn't part of the India A tour to Sri Lanka, so strictly from a performance standpoint, Mayank has plenty to prove if he is handed an opportunity.

Two other rookie fast bowlers in the squad - Ashok Sharma and Yash Thakur, both uncapped - were part of that victorious India A team. Ashok, like Mayank, constantly touched speeds over 150 kph in IPL 2026. He also delivered the fastest ball of the season, clocked at 154.7 kph. Ashok featured in a handful of games for Gujarat Titans, before falling out of favour in the second half of the competition.