India bring in Ashok and Shedge and bat with an eye on series sweep

Toss India chose to bat vs against Zimbabwe

India have regained the No. 1 spot in T20I rankings after winning the first two T20Is against Zimbabwe , and now they look to complete the sweep. In the third T20I, also in Harare, Shreyas Iyer was back to winning the toss and opted to bat first.

The visitors made two changes. They brought in fast bowler Ashok Sharma in place of Prince Yadav, who sustained a hamstring niggle in the second T20I. The other change was bringing in allrounder Suryansh Shedge for Shivam Dube.

"Considering we are playing on the same wicket [as the second T20I], we anticipate it to get slower and slower," Iyer said of his decision to bat first. "We want to replicate the same things we did yesterday."

Sikandar Raza said he wanted to bat first, too, but unlike Iyer, he did not expect the pitch to change in the second innings. Zimbabwe were forced to make one change, with fast bowler Richard Ngarava pulling up with a niggle in the morning. Replacing him was left-arm spinner Wellington Masakadza.

India were dethroned from atop the T20I rankings chart after going down 4-0 against England, but two convincing wins in the first two games against Zimbabwe have helped them reclaim the top spot. A loss in the third game, though, will see them slip down to second spot.

India have comfortably won both games so far in this series. In the opening T20I , Vaibhav Sooryavanshi struck an 18-ball half-century to lead India to a seven-wicket win. In the second game , Ishan Kishan struck 81 off 44 balls and Tilak Varma an unbeaten 60 off 29 as India claimed an unassailable 2-0 lead with a 90-run win.

Zimbabwe: 1 Brian Bennett, 2 Ben Curran, 3 Dion Myers, 4 Ryan Burl, 5 Sikandar Raza (capt), 6 Wessly Madhevere, 7 Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), 8 Brad Evans, 9 Wellington Masakadza, 10 Newman Nyamhuri, 11 Blessing Muzarabani