Iyer: Need to 'adapt as soon as possible' after getting a 'reality check'

"I'm not going to lie, it is definitely very challenging," Iyer said. "Like we came yesterday and today is practice and tomorrow is match again. So it is challenging, but it is fun. If you give a good performance, you will be happy with yourself and you will definitely get praises."

Having received a "reality check" against Ireland - where the hosts perfectly used the ground dimensions to upset India - Iyer called for his team to be a lot more mindful.

"We have to adapt as soon as possible, because that's what happened with us in Ireland. So I think we got a sort of reality check there," he said. "So as soon as we come here and create awareness, right execution, definitely the results will go our way.

"We had a rough patch in England, but a lot of positives came out of that. We got to know what we have to build as a team going forward, what kind of presence of mind, awareness, and adaptability we need once we step onto the field. Again, this is going to be a great challenge for us. Some of us are playing here for the first time. So the quicker we adapt, the better result we would get."

Iyer also called for the team to put behind them quickly the twin series loss to Ireland and England while continue to back themselves to play the way that has got them much success.

While he has done well as a batter, Shreyas Iyer has had a rocky start to his captaincy stint • AFP/Getty Images

"I don't think they should have a fear of failure," he said. "Because when you have such thoughts in the back of your mind, then you play to save yourself. When you don't have the thought of fear of failure, you can get the best out of yourself. So I want to convey this message.

"The talks that are happening outside, what people will say if this series went up and down - don't think too much about it. We have to stay in the present day. The more we play good cricket, the more we play with unity as a team, the team will benefit from it. We will think about the individuals later."

The reversals, he insisted, have brought the side closer.

"Definitely, as you know, the results didn't go our way," Iyer said. "That has brought the team closer to each other. We have been having a lot of discussions about how we are going to play as a unit going forward, especially against Zimbabwe right now.

"When you overcome the injury phase, mentally it makes you very positive. You work on your skills. You work on your strengths and weaknesses. And I have this feeling that when you overcome this barrier as an individual, it makes you stronger as a person." Shreyas Iyer on overcoming injury setbacks

"Yes, we have had three series outside of India. And it is great exposure for us as well, as a team, because you don't get this often. And this is a challenging phase. And the quicker you overcome this phase, the better you get as a team. And you get the results as well eventually."

Iyer also stated that his tough captaincy initiation - he is now winless after seven straight matches - as well as the recent injury setback he overcame in Australia last year have taught him some lessons. And those lessons have made him "more confident as an individual".

"I feel it has made me more confident as an individual. Because as quickly as possible, when you overcome the injury phase, mentally it makes you very positive. You work on your skills. You work on your strengths and weaknesses. And I have this feeling that when you overcome this barrier as an individual, it makes you stronger as a person.