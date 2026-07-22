Madhevere and Nyamhuri return for Zimbabwe's T20I series against India
Tafadzwa Tsiga has earned a call-up to the Zimbabwe T20I side for the first time, while fast bowler Tanaka Chivanga has been included
Tafadzwa Tsiga, the wicketkeeper-batter, has earned his first T20I call-up, while batting allrounder Wessly Madhevere and fast bowler Newman Nyamhuri have been drafted in for Zimbabwe's three-match T20I series at home against India.
The trio have replaced Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa and Tashinga Musekiwa from the squad that took on Bangladesh earlier this month.
Nyamhuri has recovering from a niggle which had cut his participation short in the ODIs against Bangladesh that preceded the T20Is. Tanaka Chivanga, who had replaced Nyamhuri and played the third ODI, has retained his place.
Zimbabwe lost the T20I series 2-1 to Bangladesh, but had won the one-off Test, by an innings, and the ODI series prior to it. Sikandar Raza's side, however, will have their task cut out against India, the reigning T20 world champions, even though the revamped India side have recorded a string of defeats since the World Cup: they lost 2-0 in Ireland in June before going down 4-0 in England. At the World Cup, Zimbabwe had triumphed over Australia to enter the Super Eight stage, where they lost to India - by 72 runs - as well as to South Africa and West Indies.
Tsiga has played ten Tests for Zimbabwe, but is yet to make his white-ball international debut, while Madhevere, who played the Test and ODIs against Bangladesh, played the last of his 79 T20Is back in July 2025.
All matches will be played at Harare Sports Club: on July 23, 25 and 26.