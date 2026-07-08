Nyamhuri, Shumba in Zimbabwe T20I squad against Bangladesh
Cremer was ruled out with a left-arm fracture, while Taylor and Tony Munyonga are the other changes from the World Cup squad
Zimbabwe have called up left-arm pacer Newman Nyamhuri and top-order batter Milton Shumba for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh. Sikandar Raza will captain the 15-member side that remains largely unchanged from the one that reached the Super Eight stage of the 2026 T20 World Cup.
Ben Curran, who was named as injured Brendan Taylor's replacement for the T20 World Cup, has retained his place and, along with Nyamhuri, is in line to make his T20I debut during the series. Graeme Cremer, meanwhile, was ruled out with a left-arm fracture, while Taylor and Tony Munyonga are the other changes from the World Cup squad.
Nyamhuri, 20, made his international debut in 2024. He recently picked up a match haul of six wickets in Zimbabwe's win in the one-off Test against Bangladesh and followed it up with 2 for 22 as well as 33 off 51 balls with the bat to consign Bangladesh to a shock defeat in the first ODI.
Shumba returned to the T20I side for the first time since 2022. He finished as the top run-scorer in the Zimbabwe domestic T20 competition earlier this year with 223 runs in eight games.
Zimbabwe will return to T20I cricket buoyed by a memorable T20 World Cup campaign where they topped their first-round group unbeaten and recorded famous wins over Australia and Sri Lanka.
"The T20 World Cup showed what this group is capable of, so continuity was an important consideration for us," convener of selectors David Mutendera said. "We wanted to keep together the core of a squad that reached the Super Eight while also creating room for players who have earned their opportunities. This series gives the team another opportunity to keep growing as we continue building towards the major international tournaments ahead."
The T20I series concludes Bangladesh's white-ball tour of Zimbabwe following the three-match ODI series currently underway in Harare. The matches will be played at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on July 15, 17 and 19.
Zimbabwe T20I squad:
Sikandar Raza (capt), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Ben Curran, Brad Evans, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Milton Shumba