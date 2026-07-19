Zimbabwe opt to bat in series decider

Zimbabwe chose to bat v Bangladesh

With the series level at 1-1, Sikandar Raza opted for runs on the board as Zimbabwe sought a sweep of all three trophies available against Bangladesh . Zimbabwe have already won the one-off Test and ODI series (2-1) and will play a decider in the T20I, after Bangladesh recovered from defeat in game one to dominate in match two.

The big news is that Bangladesh are without Nahid Rana, who suffered a side strain on Friday, where he left the field after bowling 2.3 overs. The early word was that he was being monitored by medical staff and a late call would be taken on his availability. With a tour of Australia on the horizon, Rana was left out of the XI for this match. Abdul Gaffar Saqlain replaced him in one of two changes for the visitors. They also benched Nurul Hasan to include allrounder Mosaddek Hossain which left Parvez Hossain Emon to keep wicket.

The Bulawayo surface has played a little differently to expectation with good bounce and carry earlier in the week and a little more spin friendly later on. Zimbabwe have responded by swapping out lower order batter Tashinga Musekia for seamer Tino Maposa, which gives them four quicks, a medium-pacer (Dion Myers) and three spin options. The change also means Brad Evans, who has found excellent form with the bat in the last few weeks, will bat a spot higher, at No.8.

This is the last match of Bangladesh's all-format tour to Zimbabwe, who have a busy period coming up. They host India next for three T20Is next week and will hope to enter that series on a high.

Zimbabwe: 1 Brian Bennett, 2 Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk) 3 Dion Myers, 4 Sikandar Raza (capt), 5 Ryan Burl, 6 Milton Shumba, 7 Clive Madande, 8 Brad Evans, 9 Tinotenda Maposa, 10 Richard Ngarava, 11 Blessing Muzarabani