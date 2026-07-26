Yash Dayal to play for Chhattisgarh in upcoming domestic season
UP and RCB fast bowler faces charges relating to sexual assault and has not played since the IPL 2025 final
Yash Dayal, the Uttar Pradesh fast bowler, is set to represent Chhattisgarh in the 2026-27 domestic season. Cricinfo understands his no-objection certificate (NOC) is under process and he is already part of Chhattisgarh's pre-season camp in Alur in Karnataka.
Dayal has not played any competitive cricket since the IPL 2025 final after which he faced charges relating to sexual assault. While he was retained by Royal Challengers Bengaluru ahead of IPL 2026, he did not join the squad and missed the entire season. RCB's director of cricket Mo Bobat said it "wasn't in Dayal's or RCB's best interests to pick him due to his personal situation."
In June 2026, Dayal was retained by Gorakhpur Lions for the upcoming UP T20 League starting in August and had also begun training with the franchise's retained players during the off-season. However, on Friday, Dayal wasn't part of the 18-member squad the franchise announced following the auction. The Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) declined to comment on Dayal's exclusion.
It is understood Dayal had anticipated a scenario where he misses out and chalked out his move to Chhattisgarh. The BCCI's regulations do not prevent a player who has taken an NOC to switch states from featuring in T20 leagues in his home state.
Along with Dayal, Chhattisgarh's pre-season camp also includes India offspinner Jayant Yadav and Saurashtra allrounder Dharmendrasinh Jadeja. Jayant represented Puducherry in the previous domestic season.
Chhattisgarh have appointed former India batter Amay Khurasiya as head coach and the camp in Alur is under his supervision. Khurasyia had previously coached Kerala to the Ranji final in 2024-25, where they lost to Vidarbha.
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