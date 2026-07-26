Yash Dayal to play for Chhattisgarh in upcoming domestic season

Yash Dayal , the Uttar Pradesh fast bowler, is set to represent Chhattisgarh in the 2026-27 domestic season. Cricinfo understands his no-objection certificate (NOC) is under process and he is already part of Chhattisgarh's pre-season camp in Alur in Karnataka.

In June 2026, Dayal was retained by Gorakhpur Lions for the upcoming UP T20 League starting in August and had also begun training with the franchise's retained players during the off-season. However, on Friday, Dayal wasn't part of the 18-member squad the franchise announced following the auction. The Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) declined to comment on Dayal's exclusion.

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It is understood Dayal had anticipated a scenario where he misses out and chalked out his move to Chhattisgarh. The BCCI's regulations do not prevent a player who has taken an NOC to switch states from featuring in T20 leagues in his home state.

Along with Dayal, Chhattisgarh's pre-season camp also includes India offspinner Jayant Yadav and Saurashtra allrounder Dharmendrasinh Jadeja. Jayant represented Puducherry in the previous domestic season.