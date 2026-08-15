Padikkal comes in as India opt to bat in Galle; Nuwantha debuts for Sri Lanka

The pitch had an even grass covering and no dry patches. It was expected to seam a bit as the early moisture dried, but then ease out into a batting beauty.

This is the 50th Test in Galle, and India's 600th outing in Test cricket. Both sides are stranded in the middle of the table, and need a 2-0 clean sweep in the series to give themselves a realistic chance of making the final of the World Test Championship.