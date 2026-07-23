WTC final returns to The Oval for 2027

The decision to shift was made by the ECB, under the terms of its agreement with the ICC, and was informed, in part, by concern over the quality of pitches at Lord's. The ground received its first demerit point from the ICC last month after producing a surface rated " unsatisfactory " for England's Test against New Zealand, and MCC has accepted they have a problem to solve.

The WTC final was initially pencilled in to return to Lord's next year after the success of the 2025 edition, although this was never confirmed publicly. The MCC remains hopeful that the fixture will return to Lord's in future, and sources indicated that the 2029 final could be played there subject to the success of MCC's review of its pitches, which includes plans to relay "underperforming" strips.

The decision is a commercial boost for Surrey, who were initially allocated one Test match next summer but will now host two instead, along with the fifth Ashes Test. "It's an honour to host the biggest games in cricket and it doesn't get much bigger than the ICC World Test Championship Final," Steve Elworthy, the club's chief executive, said.

Other factors in the ECB's decision are understood to include the short turnaround between the WTC final (June 9-13) and the second Ashes Test at Lord's (June 30-July 4), and a belief that the substantial Bangladeshi population in greater London made Lord's an ideal host for England's one-off Test match against Bangladesh (May 28-June 1), which is not part of the 2027-29 WTC cycle.

Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester was initially allocated a Test for 2027 but will no longer stage one as a result of the reshuffle, and Cricinfo has learned that Lancashire will receive a "fallow payment" as a result. In all, England will stage seven men's Test matches next summer - five Ashes Tests, the Bangladesh Test and the WTC final - with four played in London and none of them further north than Nottingham.

The first three WTC finals were all staged in England: New Zealand beat India at Southampton's Utilita Bowl (then Ageas Bowl) in 2021, Australia beat India at The Oval in 2023, and South Africa beat Australia at Lord's last year. It is seen as an ideal venue by the ICC since ticket sales are strong regardless of the teams involved.

The 2025-27 edition of the WTC is approaching its halfway mark. Australia sit top with South Africa (second) and New Zealand (third) close behind, though all three teams have at least 10 more Test matches to play. England, placed seventh, are highly unlikely to qualify after just four wins in their first 13 Tests in the cycle, plus two points deductions for slow over rates.