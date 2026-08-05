World Cup 2027 Qualifier set to be played from February 22 to March 23

The 2027 ODI World Cup Qualifier is set to be played from February 22 to March 23 next year. Cricinfo has learned that while the ICC has finalised the tournament dates, the venue remains undecided.

In the revamped structure for the 2027 World Cup , which was announced by the ICC in July, the winner of the 10-team Qualifier will gain direct entry to the main group of the 14-team marquee tournament. The teams finishing second, third and fourth in the Qualifier will contest the first round of the World Cup, called the Super Series, with the top team qualifying for the main, 12-team stage.

The World Cup will be held in 12 venues across South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia from October 4 to November 21.

The 10-team Qualifier includes the two bottom-ranked Full Members in the ODI rankings (other than hosts South Africa and Zimbabwe) as of September 30, 2026; the top four teams from CWC League 2; and the top four teams from a World Cup Qualifier Playoff. This Playoff will be contested by the bottom four teams from CWC League 2 along with four teams from the Challenge League (essentially cricket's third division). The format is yet to be decided but the top four from this eight-team Playoff will advance to the World Cup Qualifier.

The Challenge League will feature 12 teams divided into two pools of six and each will play three round-robin tournaments over the cycle. The top two teams from each pool will move on to the World Cup Qualifier Playoff.

West Indies are currently ranked 10th and will only play two more ODIs before the cut-off date, against India in September. Those matches and the results of other series, specifically the imminent one between Afghanistan (ranked 8th) and Ireland (12th), could affect their ranking. If Ireland beat Afghanistan to win that series 4-1 or 5-0, then two wins for West Indies could be enough to see them into the top eight. If Afghanistan win the series, West Indies are all but certain to have to qualify.