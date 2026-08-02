Indians at the Hundred: Mandhana's big hits, Deepti's catches make highlights reels

We're halfway through the Hundred season, with 16 of 32 league matches done so far. Here's a look at how the Indian contingent has fared so far in the women's competition (they are not part of the men's event).

Inns 5 | Runs 118 | Avg 39.33 | Strike rate 134.09 | Catches 1

India's top-scorer in the league at this stage, Rodrigues has played a pivotal role in Southern Brave's unbeaten run, their five straight wins putting them top of the table at this stage.

She started with a single-digit score against Welsh Fire but has since recorded three strong scores. Two of these have been unbeaten innings, and includes a Player-of-the-Match performance - 42 off 34 against Sunrisers Leeds . She followed that with 32, 28* and 12, scoring runs in typical style, finding the gaps and getting to the boundary 12 times so far.

Smriti Mandhana (Manchester Super Giants)

Inns 3 | Runs 109 | Avg 54.50 | Strike rate 155.71 | Catches 3

Only nine runs behind her close friend Rodrigues, Mandhana has packed a powerful punch at the top of the order for Manchester Super Giants. Her most dominant performance was the unbeaten 88 off 50 balls against Sunrisers Leeds to chase down a stiff 143 with four balls to spare. She also took two sharp catches in that game.

It is now her highest score in the Hundred across 32 innings, though she did have her share of luck in that game, dropped as she was on 30 and 71. She made Sunrisers pay with back-to-back sixes to seal the game as wickets fell around her.

In her two other innings, Mandhana has scored just 17 and 4.

Deepti Sharma takes a catch off her own bowling • Alex Broadway/ECB via Getty Images

Inns 1 | Runs 23 | Strike rate 153.33 | Wkts 2 | Economy rate 8.64 | Catches 4

Deepti hasn't quite fired the way she usually does with the ball, but she has grabbed three outstanding catches that made the highlights reels.

The best of those was the first, against MI London - a sharp return grab off Hayley Matthews, who had hit the ball straight back and hard, and Deepti put in a dive to her right to pouch the ball with both hands.

She also removed MI London's other opener, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, in that game for figures of 2 for 20 that helped Sunrisers Leeds secure a seven-wicket win.

Deepti has gone wicketless since but took an absolute screamer against Super Giants. Mandhana was scoring freely and Sunrisers needed wickets. Deepti, stationed at backward point, threw herself to her left to grab the ball with her left hand to send Paige Scholfield back. Not enough to win the game, though.

She also took a sharp low catch off Sophie Molineux while running in from long-on and scored a quick 23 off 15 opposite Brave in her only batting innings so far.

Richa Ghosh (Manchester Super Giants)

Inns 3 | Runs 32 | Avg 16.00 | Strike rate 168.42 | Catches/Stumpings 2/2

Ghosh has had the quietest tournament so far among the Indian players. She started by smacking 15 runs off just five balls with the help of two sixes to all but seal victory for Super Giants against London Spirit, but hasn't quite extended her run.