Perry the hero to Perry the peer, Sana soaks it all in

that over. On Wednesday, she played a crucial knock from one end to settle Perry's nerves even as her Australian partner took Fatima Sana was eight years old when she watched Ellyse Perry bowlover. On Wednesday, she played a crucial knock from one end to settle Perry's nerves even as her Australian partner took Birmingham Phoenix home from the other end in their Hundred game against MI London. It was a full circle moment for Sana, though it came in a match with almost nothing riding on it.

That iconic Perry over , of course, was bowled at the 2010 T20 World Cup final. She defended 14 off the last over against New Zealand, sticking a foot out in her follow through to block a Sophie Devine drive that, had it gone for four, would have tied the game. That bit of football made Australia world champions.

That's a long time ago now, but as a telling marker of their dominance, Perry - and Australia - are still world champions in the format. Only now, Sana is 24 and captain of Pakistan. In June, she became the first Pakistani woman to be picked by a side in the Hundred when she was drafted by Phoenix - the team Perry captains - as their wild card.

That bit seems very fairy tale-like, but it hasn't been one for either player or their team at the Hundred this year. Phoenix had a torrid time. They sat second from bottom - with just one win from seven games - before their final game on Wednesday. That's where they ended after the win.

Sana hadn't fared too well herself: 21 runs in five innings and two wickets at an average close to 40 from five bowling innings. She had added 1 for 12 to the bowling record earlier in the day to finish with a season average of 37.66.

When she walked out to bat in the chase against MI London, she knew it was a chance to do something useful before signing off for the season. She had only batted once with Perry all season: a five-ball partnership during a chase they had lost by 24 runs to Southern Brave.

"It's been wonderful to play with her this season. It's the first time I've got a chance to do that in franchise cricket. She hits a clean ball with the bat. She's obviously a handy bowler up front for us as well. So it's been great to see her come along" Ellyse Perry on Fatima Sana

Here, Phoenix were 48 for 4, Perry was on 29 off 15, and they needed 73 off 65. Phoenix's batters had been dismissed going for big shots that did not come off or playing down the wrong line, on a pitch where the ball gripped and seamed.

Sana used to bat at No. 8 for Pakistan , but she has pushed herself up two spots in the past couple of years, and has scored at a rate of 152.94 from there for her national side. She is already in their list of top-ten wicket-takers and run-scorers, having made her debut when she was 16. As a recognition of her growing stature, the PCB allowed her to skip Pakistan's three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka for the Hundred this year. It is only her third overseas domestic T20 tournament after she played in the WCPL and New Zealand's Super Smash.

As she batted in Birmingham on Wednesday, fluency seemed to come and go. But time and again, Sana countered the seaming ball by going down the track, even to the fast bowlers.

This was Fatima Sana's third appearance in an overseas T20 league • ECB via Getty Images

She lofted shots in the 'V', always evading the fielders. There were oohs and aahs, but look closely: she checked her shots each time when she knew she hadn't reached the pitch of the ball.

And when she did, she hit six fours in getting to a 32-ball 36, including two against Melie Kerr in the same set. Sana countered Kerr's flight by repeatedly dancing down the track. These boundaries effectively sealed the game, taking the required rate to a-run-a-ball for the first time in the game for Phoenix.

By the time Sana was gone, holing out to extra cover off Nicola Carey, her job was done: they needed just seven more from 13 deliveries. Perry knocked them off.

"Yeah, she's a world-class player," Perry said of Sana after the match, though the Player-of-the-Match award was in her hands after her own unbeaten 39-ball 62. Perry was, again, the headline act. But at the other end, a crucial knock had been played by one of the most talented allrounders in the women's game.

That moment! When Ellyse Perry brought her football skills out to win Australia a World Cup final • Julian Herbert/Getty Images

"It's been wonderful to play with her this season," Perry said. "It's the first time I've got a chance to do that in franchise cricket. She hits a clean ball with the bat. She's obviously a handy bowler up front for us as well. So it's been great to see her come along, and hopefully she's really enjoyed it, executing when you need to under pressure."

Three years ago, in the same interview where Sana had talked of her hero, she had said that she had initially shied away from talking to Perry when their paths had crossed on the field. Soon after, though, the reticence vanished: "I was asking [Perry] lots of things about cricket… The best thing is I bowled, and she batted [in Pakistan's game against Australia]. I was trying to dismiss her, and next time, I'll do it."

Since then, Sana has indeed gotten the better of Perry with the ball in hand: at the recent T20 World Cup, Sana bounced Perry out . She also ended as the highest wicket-taker among quick bowlers in the tournament with 11 strikes at an average of 11.27.