Women's Asia Cup starts August 28 in Dubai; India vs Pakistan on September 5

The dates for the Women's T20 Asia Cup has been confirmed by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), and will be held in Dubai from August 28. The eight-team tournament will begin with a Group A encounter between Hong Kong China and Thailand . The high-profile India vs Pakistan fixture in Group A will be on September 5.

All matches in the tournament will be played under lights, with the final on September 13. The matches will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium with a start time of 6.30pm local.

The group stage will feature each team playing against the other once, with the top two teams qualifying into the semi-finals on September 10 (A1 vs B2) and 11 (A2 vs B1).