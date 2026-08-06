Women's Asia Cup starts August 28 in Dubai; India vs Pakistan on September 5
All matches in the tournament will be played under lights, with the final on September 13
The dates for the Women's T20 Asia Cup has been confirmed by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), and will be held in Dubai from August 28. The eight-team tournament will begin with a Group A encounter between Hong Kong China and Thailand. The high-profile India vs Pakistan fixture in Group A will be on September 5.
All matches in the tournament will be played under lights, with the final on September 13. The matches will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium with a start time of 6.30pm local.
In Group B, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh face off on September 6. Indonesia and hosts UAE are the other two teams in Group B.
The group stage will feature each team playing against the other once, with the top two teams qualifying into the semi-finals on September 10 (A1 vs B2) and 11 (A2 vs B1).
This is the sixth edition of the Women's Asia Cup in the T20 format. Sri Lanka are defending champions, while Bangladesh won in 2018. India lead the pack with three wins in 2012, 2016 and 2022.