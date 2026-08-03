Women's Asia Cup likely in UAE, but ACC yet to formally announce

The Women's Asia Cup is likely to be played in the UAE between August 28 and September 13. The eight-team tournament is yet to be formally announced by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), though all participating countries have been informally told to pencil in the dates.

This will be the sixth edition of the T20 Asia Cup, with the eight participating teams being defending champions Sri Lanka, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, *Hong Kong, Indonesia, Thailand and the hosts UAE. Cricinfo has learned that the ACC is yet to announce the schedule, dates and venue, as it is awaiting final approval from its leadership. PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi currently heads the ACC.

In an email to the teams on July 22, where the tournament logo was shared, the ACC said the venue was "currently being finalised" but it "expected" teams to arrive on August 27 with the final on September 13. It is understood the participating countries have been checking with the ACC for the final schedule for travel and logistics. On Sunday, the BCCI put out the India squad before taking it down soon, as the ACC had not formally announced the tournament.

Incidentally, women's cricket events at the 2026 Asian Games, which will be held in Nagoya, Japan, are scheduled between September 17 and 24.