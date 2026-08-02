Unchanged West Indies bat first seeking series sweep, Pakistan drop Mohammad Abbas
Awais Zafar and Ubaid Shah make their Test debuts for Pakistan, who trail the series 1-0
Toss West Indies won the toss and chose to bat first against Pakistan
West Indies will bat first after winning the toss at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad. Leading the series 1-0, West Indies captain Roston Chase opted to stick with what worked in the first Test after the coin fell the hosts' way for the second game running. The toss was delayed by 15 minutes due to morning showers. West Indies, who need to avoid defeat to secure a first Test series win over Pakistan in 26 years, go with an unchanged lineup.
Pakistan have rung the changes, some enforced and others tactical. Most starkly, they have dropped two fast bowlers from their squad from the first Test, and added an extra spinner. Allrounder Aamer Jamal drops to the bench as Pakistan bolster their batting line-up with the inclusion of debutant Awais Zafar.
In the biggest surprise of all, though, Mohammad Abbas is also dropped, with Babar Azam saying his omission was down to conditions. It means fast bowler Ubaid Shah, youngest brother of Naseem Shah, also makes his Test debut. Up top, Shan Masood's finger injury has made way for Abdullah Shafique to return to the Test squad for the first time this year.
West Indies: 1 Tagenarine Chanderpaul 2 Brandon King 3 Kavem Hodge 4 Shai Hope (wk) 5 Amir Jangoo 6 Justin Greaves 7 Roston Chase (capt) 8 Kemar Roach 9 Jomel Warrican 10 Shamar Joseph 11 Jayden Seales
Pakistan: 1 Azan Awais 2 Imam ul Haq 3 Abdullah Shafique 4 Babar Azam (capt) 5 Mohammad Rizwan (wk) 6 Salman Ali Agha 7 Awais Zafar 8 Ali Usman 9 Sajid Khan 10 Mohammad Ali 11 Ubaid Shah
Danyal Rasool is Cricinfo's Pakistan correspondent. @Danny61000