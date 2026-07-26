Shafique, Shakeel added to Pakistan squad for remainder of West Indies tour

Saud Shakeel and Abdullah Shafique will join the Pakistan team in the West Indies , and be part of Pakistan 's squad for the remainder of their tours in West Indies and England. The PCB announced Shafique - who has not played Test cricket since October 2025 - will replace Abdullah Fazal. Fazal was ruled out of both series after picking up a back injury during training on the eve of the first Test in Trinidad.

Shakeel was initially not announced as part of the squads for the West Indies and England tours owing to fitness concerns, but director of cricket Aqib Javed said he was expected to join the side in England. As things stand, his return comes ahead of schedule as Pakistan look to shore up their middle order in Fazal's absence.

The first Test between West Indies and Pakistan began at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad on Saturday, with Pakistan playing six specialist batters rather than the seven they have tended to field of late. Fast bowling allrounder Aamer Jamal was slotted in at No. 7, with a slightly longer tail than usual, though Shakeel's presence gives them additional batting heft if require for the second Test and the tour of England.