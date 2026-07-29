'We've been putting in some extra hard work' - Chase on West Indies' recent success
Roston Chase credited the camp before the Sri Lanka series that "helped us become closer as a unit" and "improve our strengths"
Roston Chase credited West Indies' recent success in Test cricket to months of hard work and growing confidence.
West Indies had entered the series against Pakistan with a 1-0 win over Sri Lanka at home behind them, and after the 90-run win in the first Test in Tarouba, Chase said the three Tests across the two series so far had provided "more even contests", which allowed his side to showcase their progress.
"I think these two teams that we've played, Sri Lanka and Pakistan, they're closer to us in the rankings. I don't want to say they're teams we should beat, but I think it's a more even contest between us," Chase said. "The guys are confident and over the last few months we've been putting in some extra hard work. We had a camp as well before the Sri Lanka series and I think that really helped us become closer as a unit and also work on our weaknesses and improve our strengths as well. So I think that this is the upliftment of that practice and camp."
Asked about all 40 wickets falling to pace in Tarouba, Chase said, "I think it just goes to show that it was more friendly towards the seamers. The Pakistani spinner [Ali Usman] bowled a number of overs [13 in the first innings], he didn't get a wicket. [Jomel] Warrican bowled a few [18 across two innings], didn't get a wicket and didn't look too threatening as well. The [fast bowlers] really put the ball in the right areas and it paid off."
Chase reserved special praise for Player of the Match Justin Greaves and Jayden Seales after the pair shared 13 wickets across the two innings. Greaves' 5 for 27 helped West Indies take a 29-run lead in the first innings, while Seales' 5 for 20 sealed victory on the fourth afternoon.
"I spoke to Justin about being disciplined and trying to starve the Pakistani batsmen of runs," Chase said. "I thought that would build the pressure, especially on a wicket where the ball was doing a lot. He got one wicket and everything just started to flow in his favour. He put the ball in the right areas.
"He bowled five consecutive wicket-maidens, which is a great skill to have because you're able to build pressure, stop the scoring rate and also get wickets. Usually, you're just keeping it tight and not really getting wickets, or you get wickets but the run rate might be flowing. For him to have that skill where he can do both, I think he's of great value for this team.
"I'm very pleased for Jayden Seales as well. He's not been getting those big wicket hauls of recent, but to see him come here with that discipline, patience and have that determination to come and put on the ball in the right areas after not really having the best of times, I'm very happy for him."
Chase also defended opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul, whose knocks of 21 off 77 balls and 35 off 101 balls in the match attracted criticism for their slowness. In 14 Tests now, he has struck 726 runs at a strike rate of 37.11.
"He's undervalued in the eyes of the public and the media," Chase said. "The game finished in four days, so it's not really a big issue if he bats slowly. His role is to wear down the bowlers and make it a lot easier for the batsmen coming in.
"So even if he doesn't get that big score, once he occupies the crease for at least two hours, 100 balls, 150 balls, he's done a great job of seeing off the new ball. It's not always about how fast you score or how many runs you score, especially as an opener. It's about how much time you spend at the crease and getting the bowlers tired for the rest of the team to come in and play their natural game."