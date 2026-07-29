'We've been putting in some extra hard work' - Chase on West Indies' recent success

"I think these two teams that we've played, Sri Lanka and Pakistan, they're closer to us in the rankings. I don't want to say they're teams we should beat, but I think it's a more even contest between us," Chase said. "The guys are confident and over the last few months we've been putting in some extra hard work. We had a camp as well before the Sri Lanka series and I think that really helped us become closer as a unit and also work on our weaknesses and improve our strengths as well. So I think that this is the upliftment of that practice and camp."

Asked about all 40 wickets falling to pace in Tarouba, Chase said, "I think it just goes to show that it was more friendly towards the seamers. The Pakistani spinner [Ali Usman] bowled a number of overs [13 in the first innings], he didn't get a wicket. [Jomel] Warrican bowled a few [18 across two innings], didn't get a wicket and didn't look too threatening as well. The [fast bowlers] really put the ball in the right areas and it paid off."

Chase reserved special praise for Player of the Match Justin Greaves and Jayden Seales after the pair shared 13 wickets across the two innings. Greaves' 5 for 27 helped West Indies take a 29-run lead in the first innings, while Seales' 5 for 20 sealed victory on the fourth afternoon.

"I spoke to Justin about being disciplined and trying to starve the Pakistani batsmen of runs," Chase said. "I thought that would build the pressure, especially on a wicket where the ball was doing a lot. He got one wicket and everything just started to flow in his favour. He put the ball in the right areas.

"He bowled five consecutive wicket-maidens, which is a great skill to have because you're able to build pressure, stop the scoring rate and also get wickets. Usually, you're just keeping it tight and not really getting wickets, or you get wickets but the run rate might be flowing. For him to have that skill where he can do both, I think he's of great value for this team.

Jayden Seales shows off the ball he completed his five-for with • AFP/Getty Images

"I'm very pleased for Jayden Seales as well. He's not been getting those big wicket hauls of recent, but to see him come here with that discipline, patience and have that determination to come and put on the ball in the right areas after not really having the best of times, I'm very happy for him."

Chase also defended opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul , whose knocks of 21 off 77 balls and 35 off 101 balls in the match attracted criticism for their slowness. In 14 Tests now, he has struck 726 runs at a strike rate of 37.11.

"He's undervalued in the eyes of the public and the media," Chase said. "The game finished in four days, so it's not really a big issue if he bats slowly. His role is to wear down the bowlers and make it a lot easier for the batsmen coming in.