Alzarri Joseph 'declined selection,' confirms Sammy

"Yeah, it is a big loss. Mr Joseph has declined selection. That's the reality of the situation," Sammy said at a press interaction two days out from the first Test, at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba. "He was selected. I mean, he's now coming from injury. And for reasons since, he has declined the selection."

Joseph played both Tests against Sri Lanka in June-July, picking up six wickets across the two games, and then played the five-ODI series against New Zealand, starring in the win in the opening game with 4 for 41.

"That is a decision that is way over my head," Sammy said. "I leave that with the directors to come up with whatever solutions where contracted players get to decline selection."

For the Pakistan Tests, the fast-bowling line-up is made up of Shamar Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales and allrounders Justin Greaves and Keemo Paul, with spin options in Jomel Warrican, newbie Joshua Bishop and captain Roston Chase.

"What I could tell you [is that] we have a bowling line-up that we've seen that could take 20 wickets. That's the first start to winning Test matches," Sammy said when asked if West Indies had the firepower to take on Pakistan. "We saw it in New Zealand. We saw it in the Australia series. We matched Australia with the ball. We matched New Zealand with the ball as well. And the confidence and the work that the batters have put in, you could see it bearing fruit in the Test series against Sri Lanka. You know, much more consistency coming through.

"So once we match these two, batsmen scoring runs, we know we have the bowling line-up to take 20 wickets and help us win Test matches."