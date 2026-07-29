Abbas, Shahzad handed a demerit point each for aggressive celebrations
Shahzad was also fined 15% of his match fee while Abbas was handed an official reprimand
Pakistan seamers Mohammad Abbas and Khurram Shahzad have been handed a demerit point each for aggressive celebrations during the first Test against West Indies in Tarouba.
Shahzad was also fined 15% of his match fee while Abbas was handed an official reprimand for breaching Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal".
Both players accepted the sanctions proposed by match referee Jeff Crowe, and there was no need for formal hearings. It was their first offence in the last 24 months. When a player accumulates four or more demerit points within a 24-month period, they are converted into suspension points and the player is banned.
West Indies wrapped up the first Test inside four days, beating Pakistan by 90 runs in Tarouba. Port-of-Spain will host the second Test from August 2 to August 6.