Hetmyer replaces injured Greaves for second and third NZ ODIs

However, Orcas finished fifth in the league stage of the MLC and did not qualify for the knockouts, freeing Hetmyer up to join the West Indies squad. Hetmyer scored 164 runs in ten games, striking at 136.66 in the MLC this year.

CWI said that Greaves will be reassessed ahead of the final two ODIs against New Zealand and the two-match Test series against Pakistan that follows. Greaves scored 180 in the last Test he played, in a high-scoring draw against Sri Lanka that helped them win their first Test series since 2023, and was named player of the series.