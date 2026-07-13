Hetmyer replaces injured Greaves for second and third NZ ODIs
Hetmyer had earlier been left out of their squad for the first three ODIs to allow him to complete his MLC stint
Shimron Hetmyer has replaced the injured Justin Greaves in West Indies' squad for the second and third ODIs against New Zealand. Greaves suffered a back injury that ruled him out of the first ODI in Providence and has returned to Barbados to continue his rehabilitation, Cricket West Indies said in a statement.
Hetmyer, who last played an ODI in June 2025, was recalled to the ODI squad during West Indies' three-match series against Sri Lanka in June, but he didn't get a game. He was initially left out of their squad for the first three ODIs against New Zealand to allow him to complete his MLC stint with Seattle Orcas.
However, Orcas finished fifth in the league stage of the MLC and did not qualify for the knockouts, freeing Hetmyer up to join the West Indies squad. Hetmyer scored 164 runs in ten games, striking at 136.66 in the MLC this year.
CWI said that Greaves will be reassessed ahead of the final two ODIs against New Zealand and the two-match Test series against Pakistan that follows. Greaves scored 180 in the last Test he played, in a high-scoring draw against Sri Lanka that helped them win their first Test series since 2023, and was named player of the series.
CWI said they will announce the squad for the final two ODIs later this week. West Indies took the lead in the series when they beat New Zealand by seven wickets in the opening ODI. The first three ODIs are all scheduled in Providence, with the final two games in Bridgetown.
West Indies squad for first three ODIs vs New Zealand
Shai Hope (capt, wk), Ackeem Auguste, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Amir Jangoo, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Vitel Lawes, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales