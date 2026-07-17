Greaves and King return for final two ODIs against New Zealand

Chase continues his recovery after he suffered from a laceration and contusion to his right index finger while playing the second Test against Sri Lanka at the start of July. Meanwhile, Campbell is scheduled for scans to assess how long he will be out of action, after he injured his left hamstring on Thursday, while batting in the third ODI of this series.

Greaves himself sat out the first three games of the series, after initially being named in the squad, because of a back injury. Shimron Hetmyer, who had initially been given an NOC to play in Major League Cricket, was recalled to the squad after the Seattle Orcas campaign ended and has played just the third ODI so far, scoring 26. He will remain in the squad for the series.

Related Hetmyer replaces injured Greaves for second and third NZ ODIs

Khary Pierre - who had joined the squad for the three games in Guyana - will return home after playing all three games, in which he took four wickets, at an average of 32.22. Allrounder Shamar Springer remains absent from the 15-member squad, too, after he withdrew from the series following the death of his mother.

West Indies are currently trailing 1-2, having lost both their games to New Zealand after securing a seven-wicket win in the opener. They play the final two games of the series on July 19 and 21, respectively, at Kensington Oval in Barbados.