Sammy: 'We didn't pick Lawes just out of our heart'

At 19, without a single senior game in any format under his belt, Vitel Lawes was one of the most intriguing international selections of recent times. It seemed a gamble when West Indies threw him into the deep end for the ODI series against New Zealand , but he finished it having turned heads worldwide with his left-arm wristspin: big turn, variations, and eight wickets in five games at an average of 28.50.

Reflecting on Lawes' selection and performance at the end of the five-match series, which New Zealand won 3-2, West Indies head coach Daren Sammy said he was proud of the teenager's efforts. Sammy also said the selection was backed by efforts from his coaching staff - which included former West Indies spinner Nikita Miller , who was brought into the group in the lead-up to the series - to ensure he was ready to play at the top level.

"I would say I'm proud of what he's done," Sammy said. "Taking a chance on a kid who's never played [even] a game, in a region where you're not sure how fast a player will develop. And we didn't pick Lawes just out of our heart. The processes that we followed in fast-tracking his development, a lot of people don't see that.

"I heard a lot of noise when he was selected, but we, and guys like Nikita Miller, who put in the work, and Lawes himself, credit must go to him. But the processes we followed to get him to where we believed he was ready to play international cricket, we were quite happy with it. And we have a couple of [other] youngsters who we put in through that process as well.

"And Lawes, after the series, I said, you know, I'm really proud of him to come out [with] eight wickets, looking like he belongs in the game and especially [with] us trying to develop players. Really proud of what he's done in his debut series."

Shimron Hetmyer and Sherfane Rutherford added a match-winning 95 in the fifth ODI • AFP/Getty Images

"When you see someone like Hetty play like that and you see Sherfane play like that, you tend to ask yourself, why is it not more consistent?" Sammy said. "For me, it's always a constant battle. When are they going to be consistent? When do we stop giving opportunities? But you look at the talent that's there, it is so hard [for them] to not be part of the cricket. I was quite pleased.

"Throughout the series, Sherfane struggled a little bit, but he has been batting well in the nets. And Hetty, the way he played with such maturity. I'm pretty sure not only me, but the entire region and the West Indies fans - innings like that, you want to see more consistently. We know the Shai Hopes do that, but to see how Hetty played today was really pleasing."

West Indies' next assignment is a Test series against Pakistan , which is set to begin in Tarouba on Saturday. One of the concerns for West Indies leading into that series is the availability of their red-ball captain Roston Chase , who missed the New Zealand ODIs with a laceration and contusion in his right index finger. While Sammy suggested Chase's finger was still "puffy", he expected him to be fit in time for the start of the Test.