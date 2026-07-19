Hope wants West Indies to get 'the results we really want' to honour Sobers

"It's very important. I've been mentioning for the last few series now, every single game is very important, especially for what's at stake," Shai Hope , the West Indies captain, said ahead of the fourth ODI, to be played on Sunday. "We've got a big qualification period, so I think these games hold a lot more weight, probably a bit more than the others.

"But we've still got to play each game as it comes. We've got to ensure that we're following all of our processes and executing when the time comes, because as you name a game, tomorrow especially, being able to execute under pressure and in those crucial moments [is crucial]."

To encourage spectators to fill the stands to mark the occasion, Cricket West Indies has made admission free for the last two games and will refund patrons who have already purchased tickets for the games.

"It was a sad one. It's something that… he [Sobers] has shown what West Indies cricket really means. He's one of the first legends of the game, really set and paved the way for us all," Hope said. "So I think tomorrow should be a big inspiration for us, a big confidence-booster for us. Not saying that we're looking at the death only to raise us, but we need to play this one for the great man, and hopefully we can get the results that we really want in his honour as well."

West Indies have a number of changes from the first three games. Justin Greaves has recovered from his back injury and is back in the mix, as is Brandon King. They have replaced the injured Roston Chase and John Campbell, while Khary Pierre will leave the squad after playing all three games so far.

"We still have a better understanding of the surface here in Barbados, but regardless of what we think is going to play, we still have to assess on the day and be ready for whatever challenges we're faced with" Shai Hope

"Unfortunately, John has an issue with his hamstring, so Justin would return to the squad. So that's the major change," Hope said. "And Roston, honestly, I'm not sure… Roston was part of the squad for the last couple of games but he wasn't available. Khary Pierre is also out, and Jayden Seales comes back in [after being] given some rest [following the Tests against Sri Lanka].

"It doesn't look like it's going to be as slow and low [as Providence, where the first three games were played], but again, the adaptation needs to happen when the toss flips and when the first ball is bowled. We still have to see what's going to happen. We still have a better understanding of the surface here in Barbados, but regardless of what we think is going to play, we still have to assess on the day and be ready for whatever challenges we're faced with, from an opposition standpoint and from a condition standpoint as well."

On his own form with the bat - Hope scored 87 not out in 92 balls in the first ODI, which West Indies won , but has since scored 7 and 8 - he said, "I don't really believe in form. It's about doing what's required on the day. There are games you'll be batting really well and don't get much, and vice versa: there are some games you feel out of sync and you come in and score runs.