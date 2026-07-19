New Zealand bowl with Mitchell injured; West Indies make four changes
Greaves, Jangoo, Forde, and Seales replaced Campbell, Hetmyer, Paul and Pierre
Mitchell Santner called correctly as New Zealand elected to bowl in a bid to seal the five-match ODI series on a sombre morning at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.
The venue was decked with posters and messages in tribute for Sir Garfield Sobers, who died on Friday. West Indies captain Shai Hope hoped to dedicate a win for him. Two seats were left empty in Sobers' honour on the balcony of the pavilion named after him. Players and match officials observed a minute's silence in his memory.
New Zealand made two changes to their line-up from their six-wicket win in Guyana. Daryl Mitchell was ruled out due to a low-grade hip strain, with Nick Kelly, the left-handed top order batter, coming in for his first game on tour. The other change was fast bowler Matthew Fischer replacing off-spinning allrounder Dean Foxcroft.
West Indies rang in as many as four changes. Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Matthew Forde, and Jayden Seales replaced John Campbell, Shimron Hetmyer, Keemo Paul and Khary Pierre. Among the entrants, Greaves and Seales were coming in for their first game of the series.
"It's about understanding conditions," Hope said. "I've assessed them very quickly here. It can be fresh in a morning game, there can be a little bit more assistance for the seamers. So it's something that we've got to look at as a batting unit, make sure we negate the new ball threat as best [we can]. And the point is to get a big score on the board because we've got to get back into the series, being 2-1 down, so this is the perfect opportunity."
New Zealand: Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Nick Kelly, Mark Chapman, Tom Latham (wk), Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (capt), Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher, Jayden Lennox
West Indies: Shai Hope (c & wk), Ackeem Auguste, Keacy Carty, Sherfane Rutherford, Amir Jangoo, Justin Greaves, Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Vitel Lawes, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales
Shashank Kishore is a senior correspondent at Cricinfo