New Zealand bowl with Mitchell injured; West Indies make four changes

New Zealand made two changes to their line-up from their six-wicket win in Guyana. Daryl Mitchell was ruled out due to a low-grade hip strain, with Nick Kelly, the left-handed top order batter, coming in for his first game on tour. The other change was fast bowler Matthew Fischer replacing off-spinning allrounder Dean Foxcroft.

West Indies rang in as many as four changes. Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Matthew Forde, and Jayden Seales replaced John Campbell, Shimron Hetmyer, Keemo Paul and Khary Pierre. Among the entrants, Greaves and Seales were coming in for their first game of the series.

"It's about understanding conditions," Hope said. "I've assessed them very quickly here. It can be fresh in a morning game, there can be a little bit more assistance for the seamers. So it's something that we've got to look at as a batting unit, make sure we negate the new ball threat as best [we can]. And the point is to get a big score on the board because we've got to get back into the series, being 2-1 down, so this is the perfect opportunity."