Which bowler had the highest dot-ball percentage over their career?

Recently, I realised that there was a treasure trove of data on wides, fours, and sixes, individually attributable to bowlers, available to me starting from the Pakistan-Australia series in the UAE in 2014. And for almost all the Tests since then, barring three. The batter-specific data on fours and sixes has been available from way back, but the bowler-related data has been available only for the past dozen years - for 486 Tests.

Once I integrated the data, I had to only decide on the types of analyses I needed to do and the tables I had to create. The tables are featured below. Readers should not forget that the analysis is limited to matches between 2014 and 2026. As such, the tables will cover the complete careers of only the recent bowlers, like Jasprit Bumrah, Josh Hazlewood, Kagiso Rabada, and will only cover the latter part of the careers of those who started their careers before 2014, like James Anderson, R Ashwin and Mitchell Starc.

Player level

In the period covered, In the period covered, Vernon Philander has the highest dot-ball percentage - just over 81%. That is nearly five dot balls every over. Colin de Grandhomme is very close behind. As is Mohammad Abbas. Anderson follows next. The selection criterion is 500 overs. A feature of the selection is that almost all the bowlers are the medium-pace variety. Ravindra Jadeja and Ashwin are the best spinners in this regard, clocking over 75%.

What about those legendary bowlers who could put the ball on the spot for days on end, like Trevor Goddard and Bapu Nadkarni? Goddard had an economy rate of 1.65 and Nadkarni was slightly behind, with 1.68. The one problem I have is that Goddard bowled a lot in South Africa, with its eight-ball overs policy, and some of his maiden overs were the eight-ball ones. And Nadkarni did the same in Australia. So I had to do a match-level analysis to get at some relevant facts relating to both.

Goddard bowled 11,736 balls and conceded 3226 runs. He bowled 706 maidens, out of which 181 were eight-ball maidens and the rest six-ball ones. That gives 4598 dot balls in the form of maidens. He conceded 3226 runs in the other 7138 balls. For want of any other ball-by-ball data, I have to assume that he would have needed around 1843 balls to concede these runs (3226/1.75 = 1843) in the form of mostly singles, and some twos, threes and boundaries. That leaves us with 5295 dot balls. The total number of dot balls comes to 9893. This gives him a dot-ball percentage of 84.3 (9893/11736). This is the best among all bowlers considered. It could even be higher, or perhaps a touch lower.

Nadkarni bowled 9165 balls and conceded 2559 runs. He bowled 665 maidens, out of which 18 were eight-ball ones. That gives 4026 dot balls in the form of maidens. He conceded 2559 runs in the other 5139 balls. For want of any other ball-by-ball data, I have to assume that he would have needed around 1462 balls to concede these runs (2559/1.75 = 1462). That leaves us with 3677 dot balls. The total number of dot balls comes to 7703. This gives him a dot-ball percentage of 84.0 (7703/9165). This is the second best among all bowlers considered.

At the other end, the table with low dot-ball percentages is dominated by spinners. Adil Rashid bowled scoreless balls only around 64% of the time - that means more than two balls every over were scored off. Dhananjay de Silva comes close behind, followed by Roston Chase. Shoaib Bashir is in fourth position. Then comes the only pace bowler in this group - Lahiru Kumara. The cut-off for this table is also 500 overs.

Now, we come to the bowlers who conceded boundaries most frequently. Josh Tongue leads the table, conceding a boundary every 11 balls - almost one every two overs. He is followed by Ebadot Hossain and Naseem Shah. They are followed by a string of pace bowlers. It can be seen that most of these bowlers are of recent vintage. Maybe this depicts the change in attitude of the current batters. These are all pace bowlers. Kuldeep Yadav leads the spinners conceding a boundary every 12.7 balls.

And finally, the players who were very good at not conceding frequent boundaries. Most of the featured bowlers are spinners. They are led by Kraigg Brathwaite, who conceded a boundary every 28 balls. He is nearly an over ahead of the next bowlers, Rahkeem Cornwall and de Silva. They are followed by a number of spinners who conceded a boundary every 20-plus balls.

A peak into the past

In the history of Test cricket, there have been only two innings of length exceeding 50 overs that have ended with an runs-per-over value below 1.0 - the Delhi innings referred to above and the innings in which In the history of Test cricket, there have been only two innings of length exceeding 50 overs that have ended with an runs-per-over value below 1.0 - the Delhi innings referred to above and the innings in which New Zealand scored 69 in 90 overs against Pakistan in Dacca in 1955 . There was no play on the first three days. On the fourth day, New Zealand were bowled out for 70 (inside 40 overs) and Pakistan declared on the fifth day with a lead of 125 with 90 overs left in play. New Zealand then played the strangest innings in the history of the game. Their 90 overs contained 55 maidens (330 balls). That left New Zealand with 35 overs (210 balls) to score 69 runs. Let me assume an average rate of 1.75 runs per ball in the scoring deliveries. The balls required would be 39 (69/1.75). That means that the total dot balls would be 501. The dot-ball percentage is 92.8. This is still below the dot-ball percentage in the Delhi Test.

Innings-level bowling

In that Delhi Test which recurs often in these narratives, the bowler who bowled the tightest spell was Umesh Yadav, whose 21 overs had a mere six scoring balls - a whopping dot-ball percentage of 95.2. The circumstances of the match explain such a spell. In the same match, Jadeja bowled 276 balls, out of which 262 were not scored off - leading to a dot-ball percentage of 94.9. Ishant Sharma and Ashwin, with their parsimonious spells, appear later in the table. In third place is New Zealand's Ajaz Patel, who had a dot-ball percentage of 93.2 in Mount Maunganui against West Indies in 2025.

A peak into the past

Let me now look at Nadkarni's famous spell of 32-27-5-0 Let me now look at Nadkarni's famous spell of 32-27-5-0 against England in 1964 in Madras . There were only five scoring overs and five runs were scored in these. So, necessarily, these have to be five singles. This means that it is certain that Nadkarni bowled exactly 187 dot balls. A rare instance of an exact computation of the dot balls from an old analysis. That gives us a dot-ball percentage of 96.2, which is by far the best ever. I cannot think of any cricket spell more parsimonious than this. Maybe the only spell that stands comparison is Phil Simmons' 1992 ODI classic of 10.0-8-3-4 against Pakistan in Sydney.