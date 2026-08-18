Where does Darwin rank among Test cricket's biggest upsets?
From the Gabba to Harare to Jamaica, have your say on the game's greatest shocks
Everyone loves an upset - well, except the side that is beaten - and Bangladesh produced one for the history books against Australia. So, where does it stand in the game's history? We've put Darwin alongside nine others, based on the context leading into the game and the expectations (because of which some remarkable turnarounds in Test cricket miss out). You can vote for your own choice lower down this page.
On their first Test tour of the country in 23 years, and after innings defeats against Zimbabwe and a Cricket Australia XI, Bangladesh stunned the cricket world as they dominated from start to finish. Hasan Mahmud's six wickets rolled the hosts for 198, then Tanzid Hasan's maiden Test century led a composed batting performance. In the third innings, it was over to Mehidy Hasan Miraz to star with a match-winning spell of offspin.
Any of the results from this series could have been included, but the most significant upset is surely the series opener for New Zealand, who had won just two previous Tests in India. On a surface offering help for the quicks, India were hustled out for 46 in 31.2 overs on the second morning, after the opening day had been washed out. Rachin Ravindra's century on the next day helped ensure a vast lead for New Zealand. When India were 408 for 3 in their second innings a remarkable turnaround appeared possible. However, Will O'Rourke razed through the middle order and New Zealand chased down their eventual target of 107 comfortably.
After an evenly fought contest against the pink ball (Australia had been 54 for 5 in their first innings), the home team started the fourth day needing 156 with eight wickets in hand. That equation came down to 103 runs, and then, Shamar Joseph removed Cameron Green to set in motion an extraordinary turn of events. Travis Head completed a king pair, and then, Joseph yorked Alex Carey. Steven Smith, in his new role as opener, tried to hold the chase together but with nine runs needed, Joseph - who was bowling with a broken toe - ripped out Josh Hazlewood's stumps. It was West Indies' first victory in Australia since 1997.
Before Darwin, there was Mount Maunganui. This was Bangladesh's first Test victory in a SENA nation. Devon Conway had struck a New Year Day century but New Zealand were kept down to 328. Then, a collective batting effort put Bangladesh ahead. There were four half-centuries, with Mominul Haque's 88 the top score, while Mehidy made a handy 47 at No. 8 against a home attack featuring Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson and Neil Wagner. Ebadot Hossain was the matchwinner in the fourth innings; his 6 for 46 ripped through New Zealand, who collapsed from 136 for 2 to 169 all out.
A win for India in the 21st century, even in Australia, may seem an odd upset, but this was a remarkable result given the context for the visitors. The series had started with them being bowled out for 36 in Adelaide and, after a brilliant win at the MCG, injuries had left them with a threadbare attack for the decider: India started the game with 13 Test wickets in total for their attack, while Australia's bowlers had 1046 combined. To exacerbate matters, the home side hadn't lost a Test at the Gabba since 1988. It was a nip-and-tuck game throughout, with India left to chase 328. Shubman Gill set the tone with his 91 at the top of the order, and Cheteshwar Pujara, not for the first time, wore Australia down for 211 deliveries. But it was Rishabh Pant who played the defining hand with his unbeaten 89. A couple of late wickets made the game feel tighter, but India snuck to an iconic win in the final session.
Australia were a powerhouse team and West Indies a dwindling force in 2003, although the West Indies batting line-up still included Brian Lara and Shivnarine Chanderpaul. The visitors were 3-0 up, and few would have expected West Indies to challenge a world-record chase of 418, especially when they were down 74 for 3 early on the fourth day. But first a boshing knock from Lara, then centuries from Chanderpaul and Ramnaresh Sarwan, changed the game. Brett Lee struck twice in two balls, and the target still seemed a long way off at 288 for 6. However, Omari Banks added a gutsy 84 runs with Chanderpaul, then Vasbert Drakes, to help finish the job.
India had a middle order of Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly, plus Anil Kumble in the bowling attack. But a gripping one-off contest saw them toppled in Harare. Henry Olonga's five-wicket haul kept Zimbabwe in touch at the end of the second innings, even as Dravid scored a century. Gavin Rennie and Craig Wishart then added 138 for the first wicket, but India's spinners kept the target to 235 for their batters. However, India slumped to 37 for 4 and couldn't stitch together enough partnerships. Zimbabwe's five bowlers shared the glory, and their team the historic win.
This was Zimbabwe's 11th Test and their first victory: a statement performance. Pakistan's bowling attack was not at its strongest, although still including Wasim Akram. The Zimbabwe batters' domination of them for two days was immense, as they piled up 544 for 4 led by Grant Flower's double century, Andy Flower's 156 and a hundred from Guy Whittall. Thoughts that Pakistan would respond in kind were ended by Heath Streak and his herculean spell of 6 for 90. Following on, things went from bad to worse for Pakistan. They crashed to 35 for 5 and the game ended inside four days.
West Indies were still at their peak and England hadn't beaten them since 1974. England were also coming off the back of an woeful 1989 Ashes. An opening stand of 62 between Gordon Greenidge and Desmond Haynes did not hint at the unexpected turnaround that was to come. A bullet throw from Devon Malcolm (after a fumble) ran out Greenidge, and thereafter, England kept making regular inroads, with Angus Fraser cleaning up five wickets. Allan Lamb's century helped build a 200-run lead. Malcolm knocked back the leg stumps of Haynes and Viv Richards in the second innings, as he and Gladstone Small shared eight wickets to secure the unlikely England win.
Pakistan were not yet two years into their Test status and had just one victory to their name - an innings win over India in their second outing in 1952. They had been beaten by an innings at Trent Bridge, then were bowled out for 87 and 90, in two rain-affected draws either side of that. With runs hard to come by for both sides at The Oval, Fazal Mahmood wrote his name into Test history with 12 for 99 across 60 overs. To make his spell even more remarkable, England had been set a target of 168 and were 109 for 2 when Mahmood remove Peter May. His wicket, and prolific spell, set in motion England's collapse of 8 for 34.