WA and Scorchers quick Matt Kelly announces retirement

Kelly had built an impressive record across red- and white-ball cricket, averaging 27.43 from 59 first-class matches, 32.76 in List A and 20.85 in 42 T20s - the majority of those matches for Scorchers.

"Walking through the WACA Ground gates for the first time, I could never imagine where, or how far, the game would take me," Kelly said. "It quickly became my favourite place to be, and like so many fortunate enough to spend time there, it became a home away from home, and one that I loved.

"To every team-mate that I've shared the field and the dressing room with, I simply want to say thank you," he added. "Thank you all for the most amazing journey. The laughs, the challenges, the success, the support and most importantly the amazing friendships that will extend well beyond the cricket field. I've loved every minute we've spent together, and I'll carry those memories with me forever."

"Matt has delivered many exceptional performances for both WA and Perth Scorchers and has played an integral role in the recent run of success across all formats. Most importantly, Matt embodies all the traits we expect of our players and is held in the highest regard by all staff and players" WA Cricket's general manager Kade Harvey

Kelly was central to an era of sustained success for WA and Scorchers. For the state, he was part of the side that won a hat-trick of Sheffield Shield titles from 2021-22 to 2023-24, including taking six wickets in the final of the 2022-23 triumph against Victoria to cap a season which brought 35 wickets at 15.77. He was also involved in three One-Day Cup finals.

In the BBL, Kelly claimed 2 for 37 in the 2022-23 final against Brisbane Heat, having taken 14 wickets at 12.78 the previous season where Scorchers also won the title.

WA Cricket's general manager Kade Harvey paid tribute to Kelly's career. "Across the past 10 seasons, Matt has been an outstanding contributor on and off the field," he said. "Matt has delivered many exceptional performances for both WA and Perth Scorchers and has played an integral role in the recent run of success across all formats.