West Indies bowl first and pick Hetmyer in the bid for consolation win
Meanwhile, New Zealand picked Kristian Clarke for his first game of the tour in place of Matt Fisher
Toss West Indies chose to bowl vs New Zealand
West Indies captain Shai Hope won the toss and chose to bowl in the fifth and final ODI against New Zealand in Bridgetown. The series slipped through their grasp in the previous game to which they have responded by making one change with Shimron Hetmyer coming in for Amir Jangoo. Jangoo had top-scored for his team on Sunday with 51 off 73 balls, but he sits out of this game after sustaining a shoulder injury.
New Zealand, who have an unassailable 3-1 lead, brought in fast bowler Kristian Clarke for his first game of the tour in place of Matt Fisher. They also confirmed that Daryl Mitchell, who missed the fourth ODI with a hip issue, has already flown back home to recuperate.
New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Tom Latham (wk), Jayden Lennox, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Nick Kelly, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Kristian Clarke, Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy
West Indies: Shai Hope(c & wk), Gudakesh Motie, Ackeem Auguste, Justin Greaves, Keacy Carty, Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Vitel Lawes