West Indies have to go through the Qualifier route to make the 2027 ODI World Cup
It is the third successive time that they have to play the Qualifier to earn a place in the World Cup
Two-time men's ODI World Cup champions West Indies will have to go through a qualifying tournament to make it to the 2027 showpiece.
The top eight teams in the ICC ODI rankings on September 30 this year - excluding two of the hosts, South Africa and Zimbabwe - will gain automatic qualification to the World Cup. Afghanistan secured themselves within that bracket after their thrilling win over Ireland in Belfast. They will join defending champions Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, England, Bangladesh, South Africa and Zimbabwe.
Although West Indies - ranked 10th - have two ODIs against India inside the cut-off date, even two wins still wouldn't push them back into contention. That means they once again have to go through the grind of the Qualifier, being held in February next year, to have a shot at the title.
West Indies were unable to make the 2023 ODI World Cup via direct entry and had to play the Qualifier, where they finished fifth in the Super Six stage and ultimately lost out. It was the first World Cup that they ever missed, which in turn led to their missing the 2025 Champions Trophy, a competition they haven't played since 2013.
The winner of the Qualifier, whose host is yet to be decided, will get direct entry to the second round of the 2027 World Cup, while the teams finishing second, third and fourth will play the first round called the Super Series. The top team from that tri-series will then proceed to the second round. This change has not been met well at the Associate level.
The Qualifier includes the two bottom-ranked, non-host Full Members in the ODI rankings as of September 30, 2026 (Ireland and West Indies); the top four teams from Cricket World Cup League 2; and the top four teams from a World Cup Qualifier Playoff. This Playoff will be contested by the bottom four teams from CWC League 2 along with four teams from the Challenge League (essentially cricket's third division). The format is yet to be decided but the top four from this eight-team Playoff will advance to the World Cup Qualifier.
The Challenge League features 12 teams divided into two pools of six, each playing three round-robin tournaments over the cycle. The top two teams from each pool will move on to the World Cup Qualifier Playoff.