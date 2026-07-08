West Indies docked two WTC points for slow over rate in second Test against Sri Lanka

Match referee Javagal Srinath imposed the sanction after the hosts were found to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

Captain Roston Chase pled guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

West Indies bowled 188.3 overs across both innings and secured a draw after conceding a 50-run deficit in the first innings. Having won the first Test at the same venue, by an innings and 217 runs, the result was enough to complete a 1-0 series win. They stand ninth on the WTC table with 18 points, after the deduction, with one win, two draws and seven losses in ten games.