Was Jos Buttler and Harry Brook's 233-run partnership against India a T20I record?

Is it true that Marnus Labuschagne holds the record for the highest score by a concussion substitute in both Tests and ODIs? asked Leyton Collins from Australia

Australia's Australia's Marnus Labuschagne was the first concussion substitute in a Test - after Steve Smith was sconed by the England debutant Jofra Archer at Lord's in 2019 - and his 59 that day remains the highest score by any concussion substitute in a Test.

Labuschagne also stepped in as a sub in an ODI against South Africa in Bloemfontein in September 2023, after Cameron Green was clanged on the helmet by Kagiso Rabada. Chasing 223, Australia looked out of it at 113 for 7, but Labuschagne and Ashton Agar put on 112 to win the match by three wickets. Labuschagne finished with 80 not out, which was the highest in an ODI by a concussion substitute at the time - but it was surpassed a few months later. Opening for Bangladesh against Sri Lanka in Chattogram in 2024 after Soumya Sarkar had been injured in the field, Tanzid Hasan scored 84 to set the platform for a home win.

There have been a few concussion substitutes in men's T20 internationals, but none of them have scored half-centuries. On the bowling side, Yuzvendra Chahal took 3 for 25 after replacing Ravindra Jadeja for India against Australia in Canberra in 2020.

Was the stand between Jos Buttler and Harry Brook at the Rose Bowl a record for a Test-playing country in a T20 international? asked Jake Lavender from England

The partnership of 233 between Jos Buttler and Harry Brook The partnership of 233 between Jos Buttler and Harry Brook for England against India in Southampton last weekend was a record for the second wicket in all T20 internationals, beating an unbroken stand of 210 by Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma for India against South Africa in Johannesburg in 2024.

The previous highest for England was a third-wicket stand of 182 by Dawid Malan and Eoin Morgan against New Zealand in Napier in 2019.

Five of the other doubles have been scored in England, including the first - Kirsty Flavell's 204 for New Zealand in Scarborough in 1996 - and England's only one, Tammy Beaumont's 208 against Australia at Trent Bridge in 2023. And in Shenley in 2001, Australia's Michelle Goszko marked her Test debut with 204 against England.

Kiran Baluch's 242 against West Indies in Karachi remains the highest individual score in women's Tests • Courtesy of Kiran Baluch

I was surprised that Lord's had never hosted a women's Test match before. Are there any other big grounds in England that haven't seen one? asked Kelly Parkinson from England

Yes, the first women's Test at Lord's was a long time coming - it was almost exactly half a century after the first women's one-day international there, England's victory over Australia in 1976.

Of the other major English grounds , The Oval has staged six women's Tests, Scarborough and Taunton five, Edgbaston four, and Canterbury, Headingley and Shenley three. Leading the way, though, is the County Ground at Worcester, which has held nine women's Test matches. Old Trafford and Trent Bridge have both staged one.

There are five instances of a bowler taking 12 wickets in a Test while dismissing only seven different batters: Hugh Trumble for Australia against England at The Oval in 1896; Fazal Mahmood for Pakistan vs England at The Oval in 1954; Danish Kaneria for Pakistan vs Bangladesh in Multan in 2001; Rangana Herath for Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh in Colombo in 2013; and Nathan Lyon for Australia vs India in Adelaide in 2014.

Shiva Jayaraman of ESPNcricinfo's stats team helped with some of the above answers.