Was Jos Buttler and Harry Brook's 233-run partnership against India a T20I record?
And does Marnus Labuschagne have the highest scores by a concussion sub in both Tests and ODIs?
Is it true that Marnus Labuschagne holds the record for the highest score by a concussion substitute in both Tests and ODIs? asked Leyton Collins from Australia
Australia's Marnus Labuschagne was the first concussion substitute in a Test - after Steve Smith was sconed by the England debutant Jofra Archer at Lord's in 2019 - and his 59 that day remains the highest score by any concussion substitute in a Test.
Australia's Marnus Labuschagne was the first concussion substitute in a Test - after Steve Smith was sconed by the England debutant Jofra Archer at Lord's in 2019 - and his 59 that day remains the highest score by any concussion substitute in a Test.
Labuschagne also stepped in as a sub in an ODI against South Africa in Bloemfontein in September 2023, after Cameron Green was clanged on the helmet by Kagiso Rabada. Chasing 223, Australia looked out of it at 113 for 7, but Labuschagne and Ashton Agar put on 112 to win the match by three wickets. Labuschagne finished with 80 not out, which was the highest in an ODI by a concussion substitute at the time - but it was surpassed a few months later. Opening for Bangladesh against Sri Lanka in Chattogram in 2024 after Soumya Sarkar had been injured in the field, Tanzid Hasan scored 84 to set the platform for a home win.
There have been a few concussion substitutes in men's T20 internationals, but none of them have scored half-centuries. On the bowling side, Yuzvendra Chahal took 3 for 25 after replacing Ravindra Jadeja for India against Australia in Canberra in 2020.
Was the stand between Jos Buttler and Harry Brook at the Rose Bowl a record for a Test-playing country in a T20 international? asked Jake Lavender from England
The partnership of 233 between Jos Buttler and Harry Brook for England against India in Southampton last weekend was a record for the second wicket in all T20 internationals, beating an unbroken stand of 210 by Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma for India against South Africa in Johannesburg in 2024.
The partnership of 233 between Jos Buttler and Harry Brook for England against India in Southampton last weekend was a record for the second wicket in all T20 internationals, beating an unbroken stand of 210 by Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma for India against South Africa in Johannesburg in 2024.
There have been only three higher partnerships in T20 internationals, all of them for the first wicket. The highest remains 258 (unbroken) by Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake and Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming for Japan against China in Hong Kong in 2024, followed by the 238 of Ben Köhler-Cadmore and Musaddiq Ahmed for Germany against Austria in Krefeld in 2026. Next - and still the highest in a match between two Test-playing countries - comes the 236 of Hazratullah Zazai and Usman Ghani for Afghanistan against Ireland in Dehradun in 2019.
The previous highest for England was a third-wicket stand of 182 by Dawid Malan and Eoin Morgan against New Zealand in Napier in 2019.
I'm watching the historic game at Lord's, and was wondering what the highest individual score in a women's Test match is? asked Penny Considine from England
There have so far been ten double-centuries in women's Test matches, all of them in the last 30 years. Top of the list is Kiran Baluch's 242 for Pakistan against West Indies in Karachi in 2004. Next comes Mithai Raj's 214 - in a fraction under ten hours - for India against England in Taunton in 2002.
There have so far been ten double-centuries in women's Test matches, all of them in the last 30 years. Top of the list is Kiran Baluch's 242 for Pakistan against West Indies in Karachi in 2004. Next comes Mithai Raj's 214 - in a fraction under ten hours - for India against England in Taunton in 2002.
Five of the other doubles have been scored in England, including the first - Kirsty Flavell's 204 for New Zealand in Scarborough in 1996 - and England's only one, Tammy Beaumont's 208 against Australia at Trent Bridge in 2023. And in Shenley in 2001, Australia's Michelle Goszko marked her Test debut with 204 against England.
I was surprised that Lord's had never hosted a women's Test match before. Are there any other big grounds in England that haven't seen one? asked Kelly Parkinson from England
Yes, the first women's Test at Lord's was a long time coming - it was almost exactly half a century after the first women's one-day international there, England's victory over Australia in 1976.
Yes, the first women's Test at Lord's was a long time coming - it was almost exactly half a century after the first women's one-day international there, England's victory over Australia in 1976.
Of the other major English grounds, The Oval has staged six women's Tests, Scarborough and Taunton five, Edgbaston four, and Canterbury, Headingley and Shenley three. Leading the way, though, is the County Ground at Worcester, which has held nine women's Test matches. Old Trafford and Trent Bridge have both staged one.
I noticed that Matt Henry's 11 wickets in the Oval Test were made up of only six batsmen. Has anyone else done this? asked Robert Neville from New Zealand
That's a good spot: in the second Test at The Oval last month, New Zealand's Matt Henry dismissed Jofra Archer, Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Joe Root and Josh Tongue in both innings, and Matt Fisher in the second. Henry is only the second bowler to take 11 wickets in a Test with only six different victims, the other being the West Indian spinner Sonny Ramadhin against England at Lord's in 1950. He accounted for Alec Bedser, Hubert Doggart, Bill Edrich, Godfrey Evans and Cyril Washbrook in both innings, and Roly Jenkins in the second.
That's a good spot: in the second Test at The Oval last month, New Zealand's Matt Henry dismissed Jofra Archer, Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Joe Root and Josh Tongue in both innings, and Matt Fisher in the second. Henry is only the second bowler to take 11 wickets in a Test with only six different victims, the other being the West Indian spinner Sonny Ramadhin against England at Lord's in 1950. He accounted for Alec Bedser, Hubert Doggart, Bill Edrich, Godfrey Evans and Cyril Washbrook in both innings, and Roly Jenkins in the second.
There are five instances of a bowler taking 12 wickets in a Test while dismissing only seven different batters: Hugh Trumble for Australia against England at The Oval in 1896; Fazal Mahmood for Pakistan vs England at The Oval in 1954; Danish Kaneria for Pakistan vs Bangladesh in Multan in 2001; Rangana Herath for Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh in Colombo in 2013; and Nathan Lyon for Australia vs India in Adelaide in 2014.
Shiva Jayaraman of ESPNcricinfo's stats team helped with some of the above answers.
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Steven Lynch is the editor of the updated edition of Wisden on the Ashes