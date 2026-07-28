Was Ben Duckett's 141 the highest score in a Lord's ODI?
And has anyone played just two Test matches, for two different countries?
Was Ben Duckett's 141 the highest score in a one-day international at Lord's? asked Rod Patterson from England
Ben Duckett's 141 in the decider against India last week was indeed the highest individual score in a one-day international at Lord's. It beat a very famous innings, Viv Richards' unbeaten 138 for West Indies against England in the 1979 World Cup final.
Ben Duckett's 141 in the decider against India last week was indeed the highest individual score in a one-day international at Lord's. It beat a very famous innings, Viv Richards' unbeaten 138 for West Indies against England in the 1979 World Cup final.
Rohit Sharma's 138 last week was India's first century in a Lord's ODI: their previous highest score there was Sourav Ganguly's 90 against England in 2004.
England's total of 387 for 3 was another Lord's record. India's 360 for 7 also beat the previous highest ODI total there, England's 334 for 4 against India on the first day of the first World Cup in 1975. The match aggregate of 747 runs this time was obviously also a ground record, and has been exceeded anywhere in England only by the 763 runs in the match between New Zealand (398 for 5) and England (365 for 9) at The Oval in 2015. That was one of only eight higher aggregates in all ODIs.
Was the opening partnership between Ben Duckett and Jacob Bethell a record for England? asked Jamie Carter from England
Ben Duckett and Jacob Bethell put on 192 for England's first wicket against India at Lord's last week. England have had four higher opening partnerships in ODIs (including one of 192 that was unbroken). The highest - and England's best for any wicket - is the unbroken 256 of Jason Roy and Alex Hales at Edgbaston in 2016, when England chased down Sri Lanka's 254 without losing a wicket, with 95 balls to spare.
Ben Duckett and Jacob Bethell put on 192 for England's first wicket against India at Lord's last week. England have had four higher opening partnerships in ODIs (including one of 192 that was unbroken). The highest - and England's best for any wicket - is the unbroken 256 of Jason Roy and Alex Hales at Edgbaston in 2016, when England chased down Sri Lanka's 254 without losing a wicket, with 95 balls to spare.
To continue the theme of the first question, this was England's highest opening partnership in any ODI at Lord's, beating the 135 of Geoff Boycott and Peter Willey against West Indies in 1980. There have been only three higher stands for any wicket in ODIs at Lord's, all by England: the highest remains 226 by Andrew Strauss and Andrew Flintoff for the fourth wicket against West Indies in 2004. The highest against England happened the same day, as Chris Gayle and Ramnaresh Sarwan put on 187 for West Indies' second wicket.
Why did Garry Sobers play 93 Tests but only one one-day international? asked Clayton McKenzie from Barbados
The late Garry Sobers had a long Test career that stretched just over 20 years from his debut in Kingston in 1954. At 17, playing mainly as a slow left-armer, he took four wickets in England's first innings.
The late Garry Sobers had a long Test career that stretched just over 20 years from his debut in Kingston in 1954. At 17, playing mainly as a slow left-armer, he took four wickets in England's first innings.
The first one-day international did not happen until January 1971, by which time Sobers was near the end of his career. He did play in West Indies' first official ODI, against England at Headingley in 1973, but was dismissed by Chris Old for a duck. He took the new ball for West Indies - and gained revenge on Old by bowling him - but picked up a leg injury that kept him out of the other match of that series, at The Oval a couple of days later. The schoolboy Ask Steven was at that match, and I still remember the disappointment on hearing the announcement that Sobers was unable to play. Sobers was disappointed too. "One of my regrets is that I never had the opportunity to play a lot of international one-day cricket," he wrote in his 2002 autobiography. "In fact, my ODI career was limited to just the one game and not a run to show for it!"
West Indies' next ODIs were at the 1975 World Cup in England, which they went on to win. Sobers was originally selected for the tournament, but again had to pull out, this time with an injury sustained while playing for Littleborough in the Central Lancashire League. He said: "I could have played with the slight groin strain, but I didn't want to put the team in jeopardy by saying I was all right when I wasn't. They had to name their squad and wouldn't have been able to change it." Rohan Kanhai took his place, and scored 55 in the final against Australia at Lord's.
Has anyone played just two Test matches, one for one country and one for another? asked Keith Clyde from New Zealand
There have now been 17 men who played official Test matches for two different countries. None of them played only two Tests in all - but the fast bowler Boyd Rankin had just three, one for England and two for Ireland. Of the other two-country men, Albert Trott and Frank Mitchell both played five Test matches in all. Kepler Wessels played a total of 40 Tests - 24 for Australia then 16 for South Africa.
There have now been 17 men who played official Test matches for two different countries. None of them played only two Tests in all - but the fast bowler Boyd Rankin had just three, one for England and two for Ireland. Of the other two-country men, Albert Trott and Frank Mitchell both played five Test matches in all. Kepler Wessels played a total of 40 Tests - 24 for Australia then 16 for South Africa.
I was rereading some ancient cricket history recently, and noticed that the player I remember reading about as "Roger Hartigan" is now down in the books as "M. J.", the M standing for Michael. Do you know how this change came about? asked David McCourt from Australia
Roger Hartigan, who played for Queensland although he was born in Sydney, had a short but eventful Test career. Called up after making his maiden first-class century for Queensland against New South Wales at the SCG, he marked his debut - in the third Test against England in Adelaide in 1908 - by following 48 in the first innings with 116 in the second, sharing an eighth-wicket stand of 243 with Clem Hill, who overcame illness to score 160 from No. 9. "They were never inclined to be unnecessarily rash," wrote the watching Philip Trevor, "and they tired the fieldsmen out by constantly making singles."
Roger Hartigan, who played for Queensland although he was born in Sydney, had a short but eventful Test career. Called up after making his maiden first-class century for Queensland against New South Wales at the SCG, he marked his debut - in the third Test against England in Adelaide in 1908 - by following 48 in the first innings with 116 in the second, sharing an eighth-wicket stand of 243 with Clem Hill, who overcame illness to score 160 from No. 9. "They were never inclined to be unnecessarily rash," wrote the watching Philip Trevor, "and they tired the fieldsmen out by constantly making singles."
Hartigan also played in the fifth Test of that series, but faded away after that: he toured England in 1909 without making the Test side, never made another hundred, and did not represent Australia again, although he played on for Queensland until 1920-21. He was generally shown as "RJ Hartigan" on contemporary scorecards, but during the 1980s the cricket historian Warwick Torrens discovered that his birth certificate recorded him as "Michael James". His assumption was that Hartigan's father, Michael, mistakenly recorded his own name in the relevant panel on the registration application - so the son was legally Michael, but always known as Roger.
Shiva Jayaraman of ESPNcricinfo's stats team helped with some of the above answers.
Use our feedback form, or the Ask Steven Facebook page to ask your stats and trivia questions
Steven Lynch is the editor of the updated edition of Wisden on the Ashes