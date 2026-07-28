Was Ben Duckett's 141 the highest score in a Lord's ODI?

Rohit Sharma's 138 last week was India's first century in a Lord's ODI: their previous highest score there was Sourav Ganguly's 90 against England in 2004.

Was the opening partnership between Ben Duckett and Jacob Bethell a record for England? asked Jamie Carter from England

Ben Duckett and Jacob Bethell put on 192 for England's first wicket against India at Lord's last week. England have had four higher opening partnerships in ODIs (including one of 192 that was unbroken). The highest - and Ben Duckett and Jacob Bethell put on 192 for England's first wicket against India at Lord's last week. England have had four higher opening partnerships in ODIs (including one of 192 that was unbroken). The highest - and England's best for any wicket - is the unbroken 256 of Jason Roy and Alex Hales at Edgbaston in 2016, when England chased down Sri Lanka's 254 without losing a wicket, with 95 balls to spare.

Boyd Rankin (centre) has played three Tests, two for Ireland and one for England • Getty Images

Why did Garry Sobers play 93 Tests but only one one-day international? asked Clayton McKenzie from Barbados

The late The late Garry Sobers had a long Test career that stretched just over 20 years from his debut in Kingston in 1954. At 17, playing mainly as a slow left-armer, he took four wickets in England's first innings.

The first one-day international did not happen until January 1971, by which time Sobers was near the end of his career. He did play in West Indies' first official ODI, against England at Headingley in 1973, but was dismissed by Chris Old for a duck. He took the new ball for West Indies - and gained revenge on Old by bowling him - but picked up a leg injury that kept him out of the other match of that series, at The Oval a couple of days later. The schoolboy Ask Steven was at that match, and I still remember the disappointment on hearing the announcement that Sobers was unable to play. Sobers was disappointed too. "One of my regrets is that I never had the opportunity to play a lot of international one-day cricket," he wrote in his 2002 autobiography. "In fact, my ODI career was limited to just the one game and not a run to show for it!"

West Indies' next ODIs were at the 1975 World Cup in England, which they went on to win. Sobers was originally selected for the tournament, but again had to pull out, this time with an injury sustained while playing for Littleborough in the Central Lancashire League. He said: "I could have played with the slight groin strain, but I didn't want to put the team in jeopardy by saying I was all right when I wasn't. They had to name their squad and wouldn't have been able to change it." Rohan Kanhai took his place, and scored 55 in the final against Australia at Lord's.

Has anyone played just two Test matches, one for one country and one for another? asked Keith Clyde from New Zealand

There have now been 17 men who There have now been 17 men who played official Test matches for two different countries . None of them played only two Tests in all - but the fast bowler Boyd Rankin had just three, one for England and two for Ireland. Of the other two-country men, Albert Trott and Frank Mitchell both played five Test matches in all. Kepler Wessels played a total of 40 Tests - 24 for Australia then 16 for South Africa.

I was rereading some ancient cricket history recently, and noticed that the player I remember reading about as "Roger Hartigan" is now down in the books as "M. J.", the M standing for Michael. Do you know how this change came about? asked David McCourt from Australia

Roger Hartigan , who played for Queensland although he was born in Sydney, had a short but eventful Test career. Called up after making his maiden first-class century for Queensland against New South Wales at the SCG, he marked his debut - in the third Test against England in Adelaide in 1908 - by following 48 in the first innings with 116 in the second, sharing an eighth-wicket stand of 243 with Clem Hill, who overcame illness to score 160 from No. 9. "They were never inclined to be unnecessarily rash," wrote the watching Philip Trevor, "and they tired the fieldsmen out by constantly making singles."

Hartigan also played in the fifth Test of that series, but faded away after that: he toured England in 1909 without making the Test side, never made another hundred, and did not represent Australia again, although he played on for Queensland until 1920-21. He was generally shown as "RJ Hartigan" on contemporary scorecards, but during the 1980s the cricket historian Warwick Torrens discovered that his birth certificate recorded him as "Michael James". His assumption was that Hartigan's father, Michael, mistakenly recorded his own name in the relevant panel on the registration application - so the son was legally Michael, but always known as Roger.

Shiva Jayaraman of ESPNcricinfo's stats team helped with some of the above answers.