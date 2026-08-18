Was Bangladesh the quickest visiting side to win a Test in Australia, doing so on their third attempt?
And who are the leading Test wicket-takers to never take more than three in an innings?
Bangladesh have just won what was only their third Test match in Australia. Has any visiting side won one quicker than that? asked Jamie Sullivan from England
Bangladesh's stunning victory in Darwin at the weekend came in only their third Test match in Australia - the other two were in 2003, and both ended in innings defeats.
Bangladesh's stunning victory in Darwin at the weekend came in only their third Test match in Australia - the other two were in 2003, and both ended in innings defeats.
The only visiting team to win more quickly in Australia remain England, who won the second Test of all, in Melbourne in 1877.
South Africa also won their third Test in Australia, in Adelaide in 1911; they didn't win another one there for 41 years. West Indies won their fifth, in Sydney in 1931, after losing the first four.
Pakistan won their seventh Test in Australia, in Sydney in 1977; New Zealand also won their seventh, in Brisbane in 1985, with Richard Hadlee taking 15 wickets. India won their 12th, in Melbourne in 1978.
Sri Lanka have played 15 Tests in Australia so far and not won one - they have lost 13 - while Zimbabwe have lost both their matches in Australia (in 2003). Afghanistan and Ireland have not yet played a Test in Australia.
Australia have 20 Test matches scheduled over the next year. Will this be the most any country has crammed in to a 12-month period? asked Philip Cooper from Australia
Starting with their current series against Bangladesh, Australia have 20 Test matches in their schedule until the end of the Ashes in England next year. That number will rise to 21 if they make it to the World Test Championship final at The Oval next June. This will indeed be a record for any country in a 12-month period: India played 19 Tests between November 2001 and October 2002, and they also had 18 between December 1982 and November 1983, which overlapped with 18 between January and December 1983. West Indies also had 18 Tests between May 2000 and April 2001.
Starting with their current series against Bangladesh, Australia have 20 Test matches in their schedule until the end of the Ashes in England next year. That number will rise to 21 if they make it to the World Test Championship final at The Oval next June. This will indeed be a record for any country in a 12-month period: India played 19 Tests between November 2001 and October 2002, and they also had 18 between December 1982 and November 1983, which overlapped with 18 between January and December 1983. West Indies also had 18 Tests between May 2000 and April 2001.
The most one-day internationals in a 12-month period is 52, by India between April 1999 and March 2000. Sri Lanka played 50 between July 2002 and June 2003, while Pakistan had 47 between February 1996 and January 1997. Indonesia lead the way in men's T20 internationals, with 58 between June 2025 and May 2026; Rwanda played 54 between November 2022 and October 2023.
We were just asked in a quiz which Test cricketer has the middle name Nico - and no one knew! Who is it? asked Michael Hewlett from England
You probably didn't know him as he's a fairly recent addition to the ranks of Test cricketers: Emilio Nico Gay made his debut for England against New Zealand at Lord's in June. He's not only Test cricket's only Nico, he's the only Emilio too.
You probably didn't know him as he's a fairly recent addition to the ranks of Test cricketers: Emilio Nico Gay made his debut for England against New Zealand at Lord's in June. He's not only Test cricket's only Nico, he's the only Emilio too.
Who are the leading Test wicket-takers who never took more than three, two and one wicket in an innings? asked Kevin from New Zealand
The only man to take more than 50 Test wickets without ever collecting more than three in an innings is New Zealand's Nathan Astle, who finished with 51 and a best return of 3 for 27. Basil D'Oliveira of England took 47 with a best of 3 for 46, while India's Sachin Tendulkar had 46 with a best of 3 for 10. Before the first Test of the current series against India, Sri Lanka's captain Dhananjaya de Silva had 43 wickets with a best of 3 for 25.
The only man to take more than 50 Test wickets without ever collecting more than three in an innings is New Zealand's Nathan Astle, who finished with 51 and a best return of 3 for 27. Basil D'Oliveira of England took 47 with a best of 3 for 46, while India's Sachin Tendulkar had 46 with a best of 3 for 10. Before the first Test of the current series against India, Sri Lanka's captain Dhananjaya de Silva had 43 wickets with a best of 3 for 25.
Viv Richards took 31 Test wickets for West Indies with a best of 2 for 17; Mohammad Ashraful of Bangladesh (best 2 for 42) took 21 Test wickets, while Ian Chappell (2 for 21) and Asanka Gurusinha (2 for 7) picked up 20 each. And Shivnarine Chanderpaul collected nine Test wickets, in nine separate innings.
Another West Indian, Marlon Samuels, took 89 wickets in ODIs without ever taking more than three in an innings; Mahmudullah of Bangladesh had 82. Eldine Baptiste took 32 for West Indies with a best of 2 for 10; John Bracewell of New Zealand (best 2 for 3) had 33, four more than Martin Crowe (2 for 9). And Aarif Sheikh of Nepal has so far taken nine ODI wickets in nine separate innings.
Zappy Bimenyimana of Rwanda leads the way in men's T20 internationals with 102, and a best of 3 for 2. The Indian slow left-armer Axar Patel is currently just one behind on 101, with a best of 3 for 9.
The recently retired Sophie Devine took 111 wickets in women's ODIs for New Zealand without ever taking more than three in an innings. Ireland's Miriam Grealey took 38 with a best of 2 for 5 (Harmanpreet Kaur comes next with 31), while Brooke Halliday of New Zealand has so far taken eight wickets in eight different innings.
In women's T20 internationals, Tayla Vlaeminck of Australia took 18 wickets with a best of 3 for 12; eight other bowlers have taken 17. They include Alana Dalzell of Ireland and Rwanda's Giselle Ishimwe, who have not yet taken more than two in an innings. The Italian pair of Teshani Araliya and Nimesha Ekanayake have both taken eight wickets in eight different innings.
Afghanistan's Mohammad Shahzad once scored two T20I fifties on the same day. Has anyone else done this? asked Hamza Karim from Pakistan
The aggressive Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Shahzad made 80 against Oman in the semi-final of the Desert T20 Challenge in Dubai early on January 20, 2017, and under lights later the same day added 52 not out against Ireland in the final.
The aggressive Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Shahzad made 80 against Oman in the semi-final of the Desert T20 Challenge in Dubai early on January 20, 2017, and under lights later the same day added 52 not out against Ireland in the final.
Such doubles were unusual at the time, and Shahzad was the first to make two fifties on the same day in T20 internationals. But since T20 international status was widened to include all Associate-member countries, there have been many more double-headers, as it's easy to fit two T20 matches into one day and reduces costs all round. There have now been 34 more instances since Shahzad blazed the trail: Karanbir Singh of Austria and Romania's Ramesh Satheesan have both done it four times.
And there's an afterthought to last week's question about bowlers being dropped after taking ten wickets in a Test, from Charles Davis among others:
"It wasn't in the same series, but the New Zealand slow left-armer Ajaz Patel took ten wickets in an innings - and 14 in the match - against India in Mumbai in 2021, but was dropped for their next Test a few weeks later, when they crashed to defeat to Bangladesh at home in Mount Maunganui."
Shiva Jayaraman of ESPNcricinfo's stats team helped with some of the above answers.
Use our feedback form, or the Ask Steven Facebook page to ask your stats and trivia questions
Steven Lynch is the editor of the updated edition of Wisden on the Ashes