Was Bangladesh the quickest visiting side to win a Test in Australia, doing so on their third attempt?

Sri Lanka have played 15 Tests in Australia so far and not won one - they have lost 13 - while Zimbabwe have lost both their matches in Australia (in 2003). Afghanistan and Ireland have not yet played a Test in Australia.

Australia have 20 Test matches scheduled over the next year. Will this be the most any country has crammed in to a 12-month period? asked Philip Cooper from Australia

Starting with their current series against Bangladesh, Australia have 20 Test matches in their schedule until the end of the Ashes in England next year. That number will rise to 21 if they make it to the World Test Championship final at The Oval next June. This will indeed be a record for any country in a 12-month period: India played 19 Tests between November 2001 and October 2002, and they also had 18 between December 1982 and November 1983, which overlapped with 18 between January and December 1983. West Indies also had 18 Tests between May 2000 and April 2001.