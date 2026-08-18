Warner fined for drink driving, tried to switch seats

David Warner has been fined for mid-range drink driving and will be required to install an interlock device into his car which detects alcohol before he can drive it again.

Warner was convicted and fined AU$1500 on Tuesday after he tried to switch seats with a passenger when approaching a random breath-testing site on Easter Sunday.

Warner's barrister argued he should be spared conviction for the offence - when he blew more than twice the legal limit - because he had suffered extra punishment as a result of media coverage. He had pleaded guilty last month.

But Judge Clare Farnan found any potential harm to the opener's public image was a predictable consequence given his enormous global profile.

Warner was arrested while he was on an Easter trip home from playing in the Pakistan Super League. He made an impulsive decision to drive his family home from a function where he had drunk three glasses of wine, his barrister Awais Ahmad said.

When Warner saw the breath-testing site, he stopped short and attempted to swap seats with a female passenger, the agreed facts read out in court state. Once police identified him as the driver, he cooperated with the testing, Judge Farnan noted.

The offence was aggravated because his children were in the car at the time, the judge said.

Mr Ahmad told Waverley Local Court his client's indiscretion had been covered in global outlets including ESPN, Al Jazeera and the Indian Express.

Countries such as India and Bangladesh, where Warner might be seeking to play in T20 franchise leagues, have an acceptance of a "non-drinking culture", Mr Ahmad said.

"The consequences of his offending are profound," Mr Ahmad said. "Commercial opportunities [are] being affected."

Mr Ahmad questioned the decision of NSW Police to issue a press release about Warner's arrest given the unremarkable nature of the offence.

Warner was initially not in Waverley Local Court when the sentence was first mentioned, arriving hours later in time for oral submissions.

His position as captain of the Sydney Thunder in the BBL was also under threat, the court was told. Thunder, along with rival Sydney Sixers, are part of a state government campaign to deter drink-driving.

Cricket NSW, who owns and manages the Thunder, acknowledged the sentence and said it was a "strong advocate of safe driving".

"We continue to take this incident seriously, including educating all players on the importance of safe driving," a spokesperson said.

Judge Farnan said there was evidence of cruel social media commentary directed at the Warners. But she found the fact Warner tried to hide his driving from police did not reflect well on his actions.

Judge Farnan said the need to deter the public from drink-driving was paramount in her decision to convict him.

"I accept Mr Warner is unlikely to reoffend," she said. "[But] regrettably, drink-driving is still a significant factor in many crashes in NSW."