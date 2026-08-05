Vlaeminck and Brown to tour India with Australia A

Vlaeminck, 27, has not played any international or domestic cricket due to a recurring shoulder injury that she first suffered while diving in the field during the 2024 T20 World Cup. She has only managed 29 matches for her country over an eight-year career due a multitude of injury issues. Her latest comeback has been cautiously managed by Cricket Australia despite being dropped off the national contract list due to her unavailability over a long period.

Brown was left out of title-winning Australia's T20 World Cup due to the conditions in England with the left-arm seamer Lucy Hamilton preferred alongside four spin options.

Brown and Vlaeminck have been named in the Australia A squad for the white-ball portion of the tour which includes three T20s in New Chandigarh and three 50-over fixtures in Mohali. But the pair won't play in the four-day game in Dharamshala.

"It's great to have Tayla back in the green and gold and to have Darcie back in action," National selector Shawn Flegler said. "Both bring invaluable international experience to the group, and having them alongside some of our younger players provides a great opportunity for those emerging cricketers to learn from two world-class fast bowlers while continuing their own development."

Nicole Faltum will captain the T20s, while Tahlia Wilson to lead in the 50-over matches and Rachel Trenaman will captain the four-day match to give leadership exposure to all three.

Australia A Women's Squad to tour India