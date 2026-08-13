Vinay Kumar appointed Karnataka head coach

Vinay is still the leading wicket-taker among seamers in the Ranji Trophy with 442 strikes and fifth highest overall in India's premier domestic competition. In all, he took 504 first-class wickets in 139 matches at an average of 22.44. After making his international debut for India, Vinay captained Karnataka to an unprecedented double-treble - of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Ranji Trophy and Irani Cup - from 2013 to 2015.