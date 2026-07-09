Varun, Harshit Rana out of rest of T20I series against England

"Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy sustained hamstring injuries in the third T20I against England at Trent Bridge. The BCCI Medical Team has assessed them and ruled them out of the 4th and 5th T20Is," the board said in a statement before the start of the fourth T20I in Bristol on Thursday.

Prasidh Krishna and Washington Sundar replaced Rana and Varun for the fourth game.

The injuries to Varun and Rana is a significant blow to an Indian side that is looking to avoid a second successive T20I series defeat. It remains to be seen whether Rana recovers in time for the three-match ODI series, which follows the T20I rubber, in England.

Both Varun and Rana have a recent history of injuries. While Rana had missed the T20 World Cup and the IPL after undergoing knee surgery, Varun suffered a foot injury during IPL 2026. After finishing the IPL for Kolkata Knight Riders, he underwent rehab at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru and missed the T20I series in Ireland, which India lost 2-0.