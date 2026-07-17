Unchanged Zimbabwe put Bangladesh in to bat
Bangladesh brought in Rishad Hossain for Nasum Ahmed
Zimbabwe chose to bowl v Bangladesh
Chasing a series win, and with memories of what his quicks did two days' ago, Sikandar Raza put Bangladesh in to bat in the second T20I in Bulawayo. On Wednesday, Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava took four wickets apiece as Zimbabwe dismissed Bangladesh for 138, to win match one by 32 runs. Zimbabwe have already won the one-off Test and the ODI series and the T20I cup would round off a successful few weeks for them.
Understandably, Zimbabwe went into the match unchanged which leaves Ben Curran waiting for a T20I debut while Tadiwanashe Marumani will partner Brian Bennett at the top. Zimbabwe stuck to a combination of three outright quicks in Muzarabani, Ngarava and Brad Evans, with plenty of other bowling options. Dion Myers' medium-pace and the spin of Raza, Ryan Burl and Milton Shumba means they have plenty to choose from. All eyes will be on Evans, especially to see if he bats higher up the order after his back-to-back half-centuries in the ODIs.
Bangladesh made one change to their team and brought in legspinner Rishad Hossain in place of left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed. They also have three quicks and all of Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana and Mohammad Saifuddin have given good accounts of themselves so far but will hope to force Sunday's final fixture to being a decider.
Zimbabwe: 1 Brian Bennett, 2 Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk) 3 Dion Myers, 4 Sikandar Raza (capt), 5 Ryan Burl, 6 Milton Shumba, 7 Clive Madande, 8 Tashinga Musekiwa, 9 Brad Evans, 10 Richard Ngarava, 11 Blessing Muzarabani
Bangladesh: 1 Tanzid Hasan, 2 Saif Hassan, 3 Parvez Hossain Emon, 4 Towhid Hridoy (capt), 5 Nurul Hasan (wk), 6 Yasir Ali, 7 Mahedi Hasan, 8 Rishad Hossain, 9 Mohammad Saifuddin, 10 Taskin Ahmed, 11 Nahid Rana