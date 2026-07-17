Unchanged Zimbabwe put Bangladesh in to bat

Understandably, Zimbabwe went into the match unchanged which leaves Ben Curran waiting for a T20I debut while Tadiwanashe Marumani will partner Brian Bennett at the top. Zimbabwe stuck to a combination of three outright quicks in Muzarabani, Ngarava and Brad Evans, with plenty of other bowling options. Dion Myers' medium-pace and the spin of Raza, Ryan Burl and Milton Shumba means they have plenty to choose from. All eyes will be on Evans, especially to see if he bats higher up the order after his back-to-back half-centuries in the ODIs.