Uncapped Sanjana, Praboda earn SL call-ups for Pakistan T20Is

Sri Lanka have shuffled their squad for the upcoming T20I series against Pakistan , signalling a soft reset following their Women's T20 World Cup campaign earlier in 2026. While the core group and heavy hitters remain untouched, selectors have shifted three players from those that took part in the World Cup to integrate fresh talent into the setup.

Of the new faces in the 15-member squad, 17-year-old Praboda is more likely to get some playing time, if any, as she offers a useful spin option with her slow left-armers; Sanjana Kavindi, also 17, is nominally a top order and might have trouble dislodging what is increasingly a settled batting unit.

Sri Lanka continue to rely heavily on their experienced core to lead the charge, with a batting lineup that is growing in stature with every game. Fresh off a dominant display in the ODI leg of the tour which they won 2-1, all star skipper Chamari Athapaththu anchors a top order that features the reliable trio of Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hasini Perera, and Vishmi Gunaratne.

Crucial all-round balance is maintained by Kavisha Dilhari, while Sugandika Kumari will continue to spearhead the spin department alongside supporting spinners and middle order dynamos such as Nilakshika Silva and wicketkeeper-batter Kaushini Nuthyangana. Young pacers Kawya Kavindi and Malki Madara have also held onto their spots.

The three-match T20I series starts on Friday, July 31, in Dambulla.