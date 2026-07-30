UAE qualify for 2027 Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup by winning Asia Qualifier

UAE have qualified for the 2027 Under-19 women's T20 World Cup after defeating Malaysia by one run in the final of the ICC under-19 women's T20 World Cup 2027 Asia Qualifier in Kuala Lumpur. As a result, UAE claimed the only slot available from the eight-team qualifier for next year's tournament.

In the final, UAE were bowled out for 95, but defended that total successfully. After scoring 31 runs with the bat, Al Maseera Jahangir bagged 2 for 12 with the ball, and was named the Player of the Match.

On their way to the final, UAE beat Hong Kong China, Malaysia and Qatar in the group stage, before beating Bhutan in the semi-final. Victory in the final meant they won the tournament unbeaten in five games. UAE join 15 other teams at the women's under-19 World Cup 2027, which will be the third edition of the tournament. While they had missed out in 2025, UAE were part of the inaugural competition in 2023.

"I'm so pleased by how well our team dealt with the pressure in this final which led to our win," UAE captain Mehak Thakur said. "It's so exciting to qualify for the Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup. We are excited to get there, and hopefully play as convincingly as we did during this tournament."