UAE qualify for 2027 Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup by winning Asia Qualifier
Samoa also make it to the tournament for the second successive time after qualifying in 2025 too
In the final, UAE were bowled out for 95, but defended that total successfully. After scoring 31 runs with the bat, Al Maseera Jahangir bagged 2 for 12 with the ball, and was named the Player of the Match.
On their way to the final, UAE beat Hong Kong China, Malaysia and Qatar in the group stage, before beating Bhutan in the semi-final. Victory in the final meant they won the tournament unbeaten in five games. UAE join 15 other teams at the women's under-19 World Cup 2027, which will be the third edition of the tournament. While they had missed out in 2025, UAE were part of the inaugural competition in 2023.
"I'm so pleased by how well our team dealt with the pressure in this final which led to our win," UAE captain Mehak Thakur said. "It's so exciting to qualify for the Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup. We are excited to get there, and hopefully play as convincingly as we did during this tournament."
Meanwhile, Samoa also qualified for next year's under-19 women's T20 World Cup after winning the 2026 East Asia-Pacific Qualifier in Papua New Guinea earlier this week. Like UAE, Samoa also went undefeated throughout the tournament by beating Fiji, Indonesia, Vanuatu and Papua New Guinea. It will be Samoa's second successive under-19 T20 World Cup after they had made it to the 2025 edition too.