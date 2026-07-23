Trent Bridge, Headingley to host Men's and Women's Ashes openers in 2027

England will once again host the men's and women's Ashes series in parallel in 2027, with the ECB confirming that the men's series will begin at Trent Bridge on June 18 and run through to August 2, while the women's will begin a one-off Test at Headingley, starting June 24.

The format follows the successful joint-hosting of the last home Ashes in 2023, in which both series were tied. Four years ago, the men shared their five-match Test series 2-2, while the women split their points series 8-8, although in both cases Australia retained the trophy.

Trent Bridge, which will be hosting its first Ashes Test since Stuart Broad's famous 8 for 15 in 2015, is the most northerly ground of the five selected for the men's series. That opening contest will be followed by Test matches at Lord's, Edgbaston, Utilita Bowl (the venue's first men's Ashes match) before concluding at the Kia Oval.

Men's Ashes schedule 2027 • Jiostar India Pvt Ltd

The pre-cursor to the series will be what the ECB describes as "a high-quality" warm-up match for Australia, mooted for Emirates Old Trafford from June 7 to 10 against a strong England Lions side. It comes after discussions with Cricket Australia to improve preparations for marquee series, after England's disastrous 4-1 Ashes defeat over the winter was linked to inadequate warm-up time and opponents.

The men's international summer begins with five ODIs against Pakistan between May 15 and May 26, which is likely to take place with England missing some of their star names due to a potential clash with the IPL . While dates for the 2027 edition are a long way off, the BCCI stated previously that next year's window will be between March 14 and May 30.

Women's Ashes 2027 • Jiostar India Pvt Ltd

As per agreements between the ECB and BCCI, English players will honour their full IPL contracts. That, in turn, could affect availability for the one-off Test match with Bangladesh, which has been scheduled at Lord's from May 28 and is not part of the World Test Championship. It will be the first time England have hosted Bangladesh for a Test since 2010, and will follow on from England's two-Test tour of the country which is due to take place in February.

The men's summer concludes with three T20Is and five ODIs against New Zealand in September, as England fine-tune their 50-over plans ahead of the 2027 World Cup in South Africa, which begins a month later.

The women's Ashes begins on June 24 with a four-day Test in Leeds - which hosted a women's Test against Australia in 2001 - before three T20Is at Trent Bridge, Kia Oval and Emirates Old Trafford.

The multi-format series concludes with ODIs at Utilita Bowl, Lord's and concludes at Edgbaston on July 20. The England Women then close out their season against Bangladesh, with three T20Is and three ODIs in September.