Tom Alsop signs three-year deal with Gloucestershire

Tom Alsop has become the latest confirmed departure from Sussex as the club looks to cut costs after being put into special measures by the ECB. Top-order batter Alsop, 30, has agreed a three-year deal with Gloucestershire and will move at the end of the season.

Paul Farbrace, Sussex's head coach, confirmed in a statement on the club's website that their "financial situation has made it necessary for [Alsop] to move on" and thanked him for his "great service, on and off the field".

"Despite exploring possibilities it's with a heavy heart that I've made this decision, knowing that the picture is uncertain over my future here with the club's financial position," Alsop said. "I've loved playing for Sussex. I aim to remain a Hove resident long-term.

"However, I've got to think about my family and what's best going forward with an offer from Gloucestershire CCC and as professional cricketer at my stage security is very important. I can't thank everyone enough to those who have made my time so enjoyable here at Hove"

On his new club, Alsop said: "I'm delighted to sign for Gloucestershire; the club, via Jon Lewis, has a clear vision of where they want to get to and hopefully I can play my part in that. I'm really looking forward to the opportunities that lie ahead on and off the pitch. Being a Wiltshire lad, it'll also be nice to be closer to home too."

Alsop came through at Hampshire, before joining Sussex, initially on loan, in 2022. He averages 37.59 in first-class cricket for the county, with six hundreds - including a career-best 182 not out against Leicestershire - but has only played twice in the County Championship this season, with Sussex preferring Tom Clark at No. 3.

He was an ever-present in Sussex's T20 Blast campaign, although couldn't prevent them finishing bottom of the South Group, and is currently in action for Sunrisers Leeds in the Hundred. Alsop has also played for Trent Rockets and has overseas experience in the Big Bash League and ILT20.

Jon Lewis, Gloucestershire's director of cricket, said: "Tom is a fantastic batter with the ability to perform across all formats. His experience in franchise cricket and the domestic game makes him a fantastic addition to our squad.

"He has been a consistent performer for Sussex, Trent Rockets, and Hampshire, and importantly, he has shown great resilience in the County Championship.