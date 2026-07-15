Wherefore art thou, Stokesy? (Or how it all ended for two star-cross'd lovers)

What we hadn't realised was the extent to which the fates of Stokes and McCullum were entwined, like those "star-cross'd lovers" that old Bill Shakespeare wrote about. As McCullum put himself at his, er, post-sacking press rounds: "In a romantic kind of way, there's something about Stokesy and I going out together. We started it together and we go out together."

Which sort of makes us think that Stokes, like Juliet with her sleeping potion, was only pretending to have packed it in - only for the ECB to then bump off Romeo/McCullum in a fit of administrative passion, thus ruining the plan for the two of them to run off together with the Ashes next summer. Probably another one to pin on Rob Key's door.

Thelma & Louise, with Baz and Stokesy flooring the accelerator as they go over the cliff edge hand in hand (although that arguably counts as running away from the danger, rather than towards it). And while Stokes had stashed a parachute under the front seat, in case he changed his mind - In some ways, of course, the whole caper is more akin to, with Baz and Stokesy flooring the accelerator as they go over the cliff edge hand in hand (although that arguably counts as running away from the danger, rather than towards it). And while Stokes had stashed a parachute under the front seat, in case he changed his mind - we refer you back to the 2027 Ashes - McCullum is going to have to pick his way out of the wreckage and play happy families with the white-ball teams.

What was that great McCullum-ism? "Plan like you'll live forever, live like you'll die tomorrow." Or in this case: plan like you've got a World Cup campaign in 15 months' time, live like you're dead inside already.

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