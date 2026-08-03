Switch Hit: England's new coach... and old captain
Vish and Matt discuss the implications of Stephen Fleming and Joe Root's appointments
England have appointed Stephen Fleming as their new Test head coach after Brendon McCullum was removed from the role last month, while Joe Root is back as captain, four years after his resignation from the role. Join Vithushan Ehantharajah and Matt Roller as they discuss the decisions and their implications, as well as casting an eye on the 2026 season of the Hundred.