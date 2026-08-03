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Feature

Switch Hit: England's new coach... and old captain

Vish and Matt discuss the implications of Stephen Fleming and Joe Root's appointments

Cricinfo staff
Published: Aug 3, 2026, 5:21 PM
Brendon McCullum and Stephen Fleming, the two coaches, catch up before the match, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2021 final, Dubai, October 15, 2021

Stephen Fleming is taking over from Brendon McCullum as England's Test coach  •  BCCI

England have appointed Stephen Fleming as their new Test head coach after Brendon McCullum was removed from the role last month, while Joe Root is back as captain, four years after his resignation from the role. Join Vithushan Ehantharajah and Matt Roller as they discuss the decisions and their implications, as well as casting an eye on the 2026 season of the Hundred.
Stephen FlemingJoe RootEnglandThe Hundred Women's CompetitionThe Hundred Men's CompetitionPakistan tour of England

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