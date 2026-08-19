Switch Hit: Root reboot
England head north for their attempt to start over post-Bazball. Alan Gardner, Vish Ehantharajah and Danyal Rasool get together at Headingley to discuss the first Test against Pakistan
England will begin the second half of their Test summer against Pakistan with a new (old) captain and an interim coach. Can Joe Root right the listing ship? Or is there a window of opportunity for the visitors? Alan Gardner is joined by Vish Ehantharajah and Danyal Rasool on a windswept Western Terrace to preview the three-match series.