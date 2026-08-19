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Feature

Switch Hit: Root reboot

England head north for their attempt to start over post-Bazball. Alan Gardner, Vish Ehantharajah and Danyal Rasool get together at Headingley to discuss the first Test against Pakistan

Cricinfo staff
Published: Aug 18, 2026, 8:58 PM (1 hr ago)
Marcus Trescothick has stepped up as interim Test coach, England vs Pakistan, 1st Test, Headingley, August 18, 2026

Marcus Trescothick has stepped up as interim Test coach  •  PA Photos/Getty Images

England will begin the second half of their Test summer against Pakistan with a new (old) captain and an interim coach. Can Joe Root right the listing ship? Or is there a window of opportunity for the visitors? Alan Gardner is joined by Vish Ehantharajah and Danyal Rasool on a windswept Western Terrace to preview the three-match series.
PakistanEnglandEngland vs PakistanPakistan tour of EnglandICC World Test Championship

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