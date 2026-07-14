Switch Hit: Bye-bye Baz (sort of)
England are looking for a new Test head coach after Brendon McCullum was sacked - but he will stay on with the white-ball teams. Alan is joined by Miller and Vish to unpick the latest news
England gave India a 4-0 hiding in their T20I series, but the positive headlines were quickly overtaken by the news that Brendon McCullum would not be continuing as Test head coach. On this week's pod, Alan Gardner, Andrew Miller and Vish Ehantharajah try to make sense of the ECB's decision-making, not least the timing of the announcement. Is McCullum staying in the white-ball role sustainable? Who is in the frame to take over in Tests? And could the ECB have done any more to undermine what was supposed to be a marquee summer for women's cricket?