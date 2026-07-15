Stokes set for Durham comeback during One-Day Cup

Ben Stokes is set to play his first 50-over match in three years next Tuesday as he returns to Durham, three weeks on from his international retirement.

Stokes called time on his England career during their 160-run Test defeat to New Zealand at Trent Bridge, saying he "didn't have any more fight left" in him as an international cricketer. But he intends to continue playing for Durham and will be available throughout the 50-over Metro Bank Cup and the County Championship run-in, fitness permitting, starting with an away fixture against Derbyshire next week.

"He's now a retired Test superstar, but he's reported in for duty as a Durham cricketer," the club's head coach Ryan Campbell, told Cricinfo. "He's at training, he'll be preparing for all our games. Of course, we're always going to be mindful of loads - he's played a lot of cricket, so we've got to look after him - but at this stage, he's back, and we're excited to have him back."

Durham sit top of the County Championship's second division and hope to have Stokes available for the title run-in, and will field a strong side in the Metro Bank Cup that includes Alex Lees, Emilio Gay and Ollie Robinson. Their fixture list will see Stokes play at several outgrounds, including Gosforth, York and Darlington.

Stokes went on a safari holiday with his family immediately after his retirement but has since been spotted at Durham's home T20 Blast fixtures. "He signed a million autographs and looked like he was having a good time," Campbell said. "He's back and ready to go. It's business as usual, hitting a million balls and getting ready to bowl a thousand overs, I would have thought."

Stokes turned 35 on the first day of England's Test summer and has battled various injuries in recent years, prompting Campbell to say that Durham will have to "look after him" during the Championship run-in.

"He'd hate for me to say this, but he's not so young anymore," he joked. "But he's a great competitor, and we know that once the competitive juices start, he'll be all about it. Hopefully, he's a missing link for us to get over the line to gain promotion."

Stokes, 35, is not eligible to play in the Hundred this season after declining to enter March's auction but is likely to play some franchise cricket in the winter. He was forced to withdraw from a lucrative contract with MI Cape Town in the SA20 due to injury in 2024-25, and multiple Big Bash League teams are openly chasing his signature.

Stokes continues to be linked to a potential return to international cricket for next summer's Ashes despite his denials, particularly following Brendon McCullum's removal as England's Test coach on Sunday. Campbell has been mentioned as a potential successor but played down the speculation.