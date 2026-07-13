Fleming steps down as CSK head coach

Stephen Fleming has stepped down as head coach of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), bringing an end to a decorated tenure during which the franchise won five IPL and two Champions League T20 (CLT20) titles.

The CSK franchise said on Monday that they had parted ways mutually, "bringing to a close one of the most successful and enduring partnerships in IPL history. The decision was reached with respect and gratitude, following a series of open and honest discussions between Fleming and the Super Kings management."

Fleming also ended ties with Super Kings' other franchises - Joburg Super Kings (SA20) and Texas Super Kings (MLC) - where he was head coach. The announcement came barely a few hours after TSK finished last in MLC 2026 . The JSK team had also not made a SA20 final in four seasons.

"Eighteen years is a lifetime in sport, and I leave with nothing but gratitude," Fleming said in a statement. "My time with Chennai Super Kings has been the privilege of my coaching career. I am proud of everything we have achieved. Together, we celebrated unforgettable victories, overcame difficult moments, and built memories that will stay with me forever. CSK will always be close to my heart, and I will be cheering the team on for years to come."

Fleming joined CSK as a player ahead of IPL 2008 and took over as head coach the following season. He formed a formidable working relationship with MS Dhoni and helped the team enter the playoffs a record 12 times. They also made a record ten appearances in the final, and won titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023. They won the Champions League title in 2010 and 2014.

Stephen Fleming and MS Dhoni shared a formidable working relationship • PTI

"Stephen Fleming has been the heartbeat of our coaching unit for almost the entire journey of this franchise," CSK owner Rupa Gurunath said. "For nearly two decades, he has helped shape our identity, vision, and pursuit of excellence. While our journey together on the field comes to a close, he will always remain an integral part of the team's legacy."

KS Viswanathan, the CEO of CSK, was effusive in his praise of Fleming for helping "build a culture rooted in consistency, humility and putting the team first." He further said, "his ability to understand people and bring out the best from individuals across the team has been one of his greatest strengths. His influence extends far beyond the boundary, and we are proud to have shared this remarkable journey together."