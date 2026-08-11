Bjorn Fortuin to captain South Africa on white-ball tour of Namibia

Dewald Brevis, Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Kwena Maphaka are the only members of what could be considered a full-strength South African squad who have been included for the series.

"We saw glimpses of what Connor and Nqobani can offer during the T20I series against New Zealand earlier this year. It was unfortunate that Jordan picked up an injury in the opening match of that series, so we're looking forward to seeing him get another opportunity at this level," Shukri Conrad, South Africa's all-format coach, said. "This tour has also opened the door for players who have performed domestically. Duan is one of those players. He is a quality all-rounder who has also shown great character for the Titans."

Eathan Bosch also slots back into an under-strength South Africa squad • Associated Press

Jansen is the only genuine seam-bowling allrounder in a squad that includes internationally capped batters Tony de Zorzi and Jason Smith and experienced bowlers such as Lutho Sipamla and Prenelan Subrayen. There is no room for Gerald Coetzee or Senuran Muthusamy, both of whom have been included in South Africa's A side that will play Bangladesh in four-day and one-day matches which will take place at the same time as the Namibia tour, indicating they are being primed for Tests later in the season.

Fortuin, who is one short of 300 domestic white-ball caps, has not played international cricket since November 2025 and may see this as an opportunity to resurrect what seemed to be a short-lived stint in South African colours. He has 16 ODI and 27 T20I caps. "Bjorn is an experienced player and proven leader who has successfully captained the Lions, and we have every confidence in his ability to lead this group." Conrad said.

South Africa will have a challenge balancing player workload over the next eight months with a home schedule that includes incoming tours by Australia, Bangladesh and England, followed by the SA20 and then an away series in Sri Lanka. The matches in Namibia were added on late and announced last week as southern African countries look to increase engagement with each other ahead of next year's men's ODI World Cup.

"It is always exciting to play against our neighbouring countries, and the first-ever ODI series between South Africa and Namibia adds further significance, especially as we build towards next year's World Cup," Conrad said.

South Africa men's squad for Namibia tour

Bjorn Fortuin (capt), Eathan Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Connor Esterhuizen, Jordan Hermann, Rubin Hermann, Duan Jansen, Kwena Maphaka, Nqobani Mokoena, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dré Pretorius, Lutho Sipamla, Jason Smith, Prenelan Subrayen

South Africa A's four-day squad against Bangladesh A

Marques Ackerman (c), Matthew Boast, Okuhle Cele, Gerald Coetzee, Tshepang Dithole, Zubayr Hamza, Gavin Kaplan, Tshepo Moreki, Senuran Muthusamy, Tshepo Ntuli, Meeka-eel Prince, Delano Potgieter, Sinethemba Qeshile, Lesego Senokwane, and Codi Yusuf

South Africa A's one-day squad against Bangladesh A